ADVISORY: Governor Pillen to Put Spotlight on Severe Weather Awareness

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen will declare March 27-31 “Severe Weather Awareness Week” on Thursday, March 23 at 10 a.m. in the Governor’s Hearing Room. Governor Pillen will discuss the importance of being prepared for severe weather in Nebraska, alongside Major General Daryl Bohac, director of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). Annually, third grade students across the state are invited to take part in a poster contest, highlighting the importance of severe weather awareness. This year’s winning students and their entries will be recognized.

This event is open to credentialed media .

What: Declaration of March 27-31 as “Severe Weather Awareness Week” and recognition of student poster winners

When: 10 – 11:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, March 23, 2023

Where: Governor’s Hearing Room, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K Street, Lincoln

Who: Governor Jim Pillen, Major General Daryl Bohac, student winners