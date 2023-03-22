Global Dental Consumables Market to Reach $45 Billion by 2028: Increasing Prevalence of Dental Problems or Untreated Tooth Decay Coupled with the Rising Geriatric Population Drives Growth

DUBLIN, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dental Consumables Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Treatment, Product Type, Materials, End-User, and Major Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this analysis, the Global Dental Consumables Market is expected to record a positive CAGR of ~ 7% during the forecast period (2022-2028) and is expected to reach ~ US$ 45 billion by 2028, owing to several factors including the increasing prevalence of dental problems or untreated tooth decay coupled with the rising geriatric population, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and rising dental tourism.

Major Companies Profiled in the Report

Dentsply Sirona

Zimmer Biomet

3M

Young Innovations Inc

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC

GC Corporation

Danaher

Henry Schein , Inc

, Inc Ultradent Products Inc

Institut Straumann AG

Ivoclar Vivadent

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Myriad Genetics Inc

ZimVie Inc. Agena Bioscience Inc

Osstem Implant Co. Ltd

Guardant Health Inc

Envista Holdings Corporation

The rising incidence of tooth decay or dental caries, and other dental problems such as mouth sores, tooth erosion, gum diseases, and others along with increasing awareness regarding oral health among people globally are expected to drive the growth of the dental consumables market.

In December 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than one in four adults which makes 26% of the adult population in the U.S. have untreated tooth decay.

The advancement in technologies in cosmetic dentistry is likely to create immense opportunities for the growth of the dental consumables market in the forthcoming years. In December 2021, Dentsply Sirona partnered with 3Shape to improve oral health and digital dentistry.

Dentsply Sirona integrated their intraoral Primescan and Omnicam scanners with 3Shape's lab software to improve the process of digital impression. The aim of the partnership is to make digital-impression-taking procedures easy and efficient for dental technicians.

The limited reimbursements and high cost associated with dental procedures is the most significant barrier to the growth of the dental consumables industry globally. According to Bankers Healthcare Group survey, 72% licensed dentist stated that declining reimbursement rates is the major concern in the dental industry.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the disrupted supply chain has affected the production capacity, demand, and supply of dental consumables and the demand for non-essential procedures including cosmetic dentistry and other dental procedures decreased among consumers.

According to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), dental offices faced significant losses of over 70% during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to British Dental Association, the studies shown that 70% of clinics are having hard time in surviving and maintaining their dental business.

Scope of the Report

The dental consumables market is segmented by treatment, product type, materials, and end-user. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four region's dental consumables market. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ billion.

By Treatment

Orthodontic

Endodontic

Periodontic

Prosthodontic

By Product Type

Dental Implants

Whitening Products

Finishing & Polishing Products

Other Dental Consumables

By Materials

Metals

Polymers

Ceramics

Biomaterials

By End-User

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others

By Geography

North America

The U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

The U.K

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Indonesia

AustraliaRest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

The Middle East

Africa

Key Trends by Market Segment

By Treatment: Prosthodontic segment held the largest share of the global dental consumables market in 2021, due to increasing demand for dental procedures for missing or damaged teeth coupled with a rapidly growing geriatric population who are more vulnerable to oral diseases.

According to the American College of Prosthodontists, 120 million people have at least one missing tooth in the U.S. and 36 million Americans have no teeth at all.

By Product Type: Dental Implants segment held the largest share of the global dental consumables market in 2021, due to the rising demand for dental implants among the growing geriatric population coupled with the increasing number of product launches by the manufacturers to fulfill the demand of the end-user.

In June 2021, ZimVie Inc. announced the launch of two next-generation dental solutions including T3 PRO Tapered Implant and Encode Emergence Healing Abutment in the U.S. The aim of the product launch is to expand its product portfolio as T3 PRO Tapered Implant is the new addition and is designed to optimize aesthetics and restorative care.

By Materials: The Metals segment accounted for the majority share of the global dental consumables market in 2021, due to growing demand for metals such as zirconium oxide, titanium, and others for making dental implants along with growing demand for the strong material for providing the support to the replaced tooth.

In April 2022, Neodent, a Brazil-based dental implant company launched a new dental implant system in March named Zi, made from zirconia known for its aesthetics and strength.

By End-User: Dental Hospitals & Clinics segment accounted for the largest share in 2021 of the global dental consumables market owing to the rising cases of dental surgeries and procedures globally along with the adoption of advanced technologies by dental hospitals and clinics to offer easy and efficient services to the patients. In addition, the development of new platforms for providing a wide variety of dental consumables to hospitals, clinics, or dentists is anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

In October 2020, Medikabazaar, India's online platform for B2B medical equipment and supplies, announced to launch of a dental microsite. The microsite launch aims to target dentists and dental clinics and to offer dental solutions under one platform.

By Geography: The North America region accounted for the largest share in 2021 of the global dental consumables market due to the presence of a large number of dental consumables manufacturers in the region along with the rising incidence of dental diseases among North American consumers. In addition, there are various strategic initiatives taken by the leading manufacturers to tackle the competition and prosper in the market.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global dental consumables market owing to its swiftly rising population along with an increasing number of dental disorders among people. In addition, Asia-Pacific is the hotspot for cosmetic dentistry and is attracting a large number of consumers as offers low-cost dental treatments in comparison to other developed countries. The aforementioned factor is increasing the growth of dental tourism in the region

