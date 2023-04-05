Accessible Hearing Aids (AHA) Announces its YouTube Channel with Videos on How To Properly Clean/Care For Hearing Aids

Hearing aids are specifically adjusted and programmed to the individual needs of each patient. AHA wants to make hearing aids available to everyone who wants to bring hearing back to their lives. Accessible Hearing Aids is owned and operated by Dr. Joe “Tripp” Griffith, III. Brooks Martin Bothe, AUD helps Dr. Joe Grffith assist patients via Telehealth with hearing aid consultations, fittings, follow-ups and hearing aid repairs.

NEW ORLEANS , LA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Joe "Tripp" Griffith, III, owner of Accessible Hearing Aids , has made it his mission to bring hearing back to his patients and to educate them on the proper care of their hearing aids. He wants to help ensure they remain in good working order for a long time by providing information on his website and educational videos on his YouTube Channel. "Taking proper care of your hearing aids doesn't just allow you to hear better; they let you fully participate in life," Dr. Griffith says, "with proper care and maintenance, your hearing aids will take good care of you for years."Accessible Hearing Aids provides a Free Hearing Test, an E-Book, "10 Signs & Symptoms of Hearing Loss" blogs, and informative videos. AHA's latest blog discusses keeping your hearing aids safe in different weather conditions. "Hearing aids can be a substantial investment and need to be properly maintained and kept in order to ensure they perform at their highest capability," Dr. Griffith says. "Regardless of what the conditions are like outside your home – it is always essential to have great home-care tools and practices to help maintain your hearing health."Dr. Griffith earned his Doctorate in Audiology from Auburn University and his bachelor's degree from Auburn University. He gained knowledge and experience from working with various patients in an extensive ENT practice in Houston, Texas, and a private practice office in the greater New Orleans area. In the last six years of practice as a licensed audiologist, Dr. Griffith has worked with patients of all ages, helping in the diagnosis and care of hearing loss, diseases of the ear, and balance disorders. For more information on Accessible Hearing Aids, visit us at https://accessiblehearingaids.com/

