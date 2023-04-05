IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Accessible Hearing Aids (AHA) Announces its YouTube Channel with Videos on How To Properly Clean/Care For Hearing Aids

Accessible Hearing Aids

Hearing aids are specifically adjusted and programmed to the individual needs of each patient.

Accessible Hearing Aids

AHA wants to make hearing aids available to everyone who wants to bring hearing back to their lives.

Accessible Hearing Aids

Accessible Hearing Aids is owned and operated by Dr. Joe “Tripp” Griffith, III.

Accessible Hearing Aids

Brooks Martin Bothe, AUD helps Dr. Joe Grffith assist patients via Telehealth with hearing aid consultations, fittings, follow-ups and hearing aid repairs.

AHA's videos teach people how to change their hearing aid batteries and to take proper care of their hearing aids to ensure they remain in good working order.

With proper care and maintenance, your hearing aids will take good care of you for years.”
— Dr. Joe “Tripp” Griffith, III
NEW ORLEANS , LA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Joe "Tripp" Griffith, III, owner of Accessible Hearing Aids, has made it his mission to bring hearing back to his patients and to educate them on the proper care of their hearing aids. He wants to help ensure they remain in good working order for a long time by providing information on his website and educational videos on his YouTube Channel.

"Taking proper care of your hearing aids doesn't just allow you to hear better; they let you fully participate in life," Dr. Griffith says, "with proper care and maintenance, your hearing aids will take good care of you for years."

Accessible Hearing Aids provides a Free Hearing Test, an E-Book, "10 Signs & Symptoms of Hearing Loss" blogs, and informative videos. AHA's latest blog discusses keeping your hearing aids safe in different weather conditions. "Hearing aids can be a substantial investment and need to be properly maintained and kept in order to ensure they perform at their highest capability," Dr. Griffith says. "Regardless of what the conditions are like outside your home – it is always essential to have great home-care tools and practices to help maintain your hearing health."

Dr. Griffith earned his Doctorate in Audiology from Auburn University and his bachelor's degree from Auburn University. He gained knowledge and experience from working with various patients in an extensive ENT practice in Houston, Texas, and a private practice office in the greater New Orleans area. In the last six years of practice as a licensed audiologist, Dr. Griffith has worked with patients of all ages, helping in the diagnosis and care of hearing loss, diseases of the ear, and balance disorders. For more information on Accessible Hearing Aids, visit us at https://accessiblehearingaids.com/.

Dr. Joe "Tripp" Griffith
Accessible Hearing Aids
+1 504-738-4557
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube

Accessible Hearing Aids - HOW TO: How to Insert a RIC Hearing Aid

You just read:

Accessible Hearing Aids (AHA) Announces its YouTube Channel with Videos on How To Properly Clean/Care For Hearing Aids

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dr. Joe "Tripp" Griffith
Accessible Hearing Aids
+1 504-738-4557
Company/Organization
Corbec Media, LLC
6100 Marshall Foch
New Orleans, Louisiana, 70124
United States
+1 504-236-7919
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Corbec Media is a full-service marketing company. We help you increase the visibility of your brand and show people how your business is unique! Our services include website design, content creation, digital and print advertising as well as full production of video content. Call us today at (504) 236-7919 and let us help you grow your business.

Corbec Media

More From This Author
Rodney Greenup Presented “How I WON a $100 Million Contract” at the Black Directory Meeting
Accessible Hearing Aids (AHA) Announces its YouTube Channel with Videos on How To Properly Clean/Care For Hearing Aids
Global Geospatial Institute (GGI) Invites the Public to Participate in STARBASE STEM Zone on March 25 and 26
View All Stories From This Author