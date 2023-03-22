Allen University Brings National Corporations and Top Graduate Schools to Campus for Career Expo

Allen University Hosts Spring Career Expo and Graduate School Fair

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen University will host it's Spring Career Expo & Graduate School Fair on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

The Career and Graduate School Fair will feature many corporations and graduate/professional schools seeking qualified candidates. Dominion Energy, AG First Bank and Winthrop University are just a few of the registered attendees.

Recently named as one of the Top 15 HBCU Hidden Gems, and highest ranking HBCU in South Carolina, Allen University is home to a group of Seniors who are "well-rounded individuals who will be true assets to the economy upon graduation. Whether the chosen path is continued education or entering the workforce, these students will be the best representation of the Class of 2023."-Dr. Ernest McNealey, President Allen University.

About Allen University

Allen University is a Liberal Arts institution located in the heart of South Carolina. The vision of AU is rooted in its commitment to preparing leaders who are skilled in communication, critical thinking, business acumen and possess high moral character. Allen University ranked #1 among HBCUs in South Carolina and #8 of the Top 15 HBCU Hidden Gems across the United States, (2023 Online Schools Guide). Learn more at www.allenuniversity.edu.