Historic Hill First Baptist Church Hosts Its Anniversary Service on March 26 to Celebrate 156 years
Athens, GA's oldest Black church founded by emancipated enslaved persons in 1867 continues to be a pillar of strength and a beacon of hope in the communityATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 -- Today, Hill First Baptist Church announces it will host its 156th church anniversary service at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Hill First Baptist Church is at 205 North Pope Street in Athens, Georgia. Sunday services are held at the church in-person and virtually at 11 a.m. ET.
Reverend Allison Henderson Brooks and the leaders of Hill First Baptist Church will lead a celebratory service, including ringing the original bell from 1867 to commemorate the service. Guests include City of Athens officials, community leaders and religious leaders, members of Hill First Baptist Church, and community residents. Our guest preacher will be the Rev. Damon P. Williams, Ph.D., Senior Pastor of Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, GA.
“We are delighted and rejoicing in the work that God has called us to do in this season to further the legacy of Hill First Baptist Church and the gospel of Jesus Christ,” says Rev. Allison Henderson-Brooks, senior pastor-elect at Hill First Baptist Church. “As God intended, we welcome all to worship, serve and celebrate with us.”
History Making Continues
The anniversary celebration kicks off the installation celebration season for Hill First Baptist Church’s senior pastor-elect, Reverend Allison Henderson Brooks. Henderson-Brooks will be the first woman installed to serve as Senior Pastor in the church’s 156-year history. This historic milestone for Hill First Baptist Church will be memorialized on May 27-28, 2023.
About Historic Hill First Baptist Church
Historic Hill First Baptist Church is the oldest Black Baptist church in Athens, Clark County GA. It was founded in 1867 by emancipated enslaved persons and is housed in the Reese Street historic district, a few blocks from downtown Athens. Learn more about Hill First Baptist Church at https://www.hillfirstbaptist.org/. Follow @historichillfirst on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
