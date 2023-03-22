18th Annual International State of the State with Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs

The Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations (PCFR) will host the 18th Annual International State of the State with Governor Katie Hobbs on March 24, 2023.

This year marks Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs’ inaugural address at Arizona’s premier foreign relations event. Since 2006, PCFR has hosted the International State of the State—the platform through which the sitting governor and the foreign affairs community address international issues affecting Arizona.

PCFR’s mission is to help grow Arizona’s influence on the world stage. With the state’s unique geography, climate, and world-renowned educational institutions, Arizonans participate in a robust exchange of ideas, goods, services and goodwill across the globe. Please join us in this annual tradition to learn about Governor Hobbs’ vision for Arizona’s role in the world.

PCFR members and the Arizona community are invited to attend at the Arizona Biltmore on Friday, March 24, 2023. Tickets are required with on-site check-in beginning at 12:00 p.m. followed by a lunch program at 12:30 p.m. More information can be found online at pcfraz.org/isos18.

Inquiries can be made to Brian Hall, Chair of the PCFR Public Relations Committee at brian@pcfraz.org or Tina Waddington, Executive Director at tina@pcfraz.org.