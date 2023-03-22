Denver-based Vannin Chief of Staff Continues to Expand

The Denver-based Company Announces Three New Hires and a Promotion

As we grow, we are grateful for the continued expansion of our amazing team. We have added five staff and 15 clients in the last year. It’s an exciting time for our company.” — Keziah Wonstolen, Vannin Founder and CEO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver-based Vannin Chief of Staff, a team of consultants who support the Chief of Staff/Chief Operating Officer role for start-ups and non-profits globally, announces three new hires and a promotion.

The most recent addition to the company is Laura Frances Merin as a Chief of Staff. Laura is a startup operator and adviser with more than 10 years of experience building Tier 1 VC-backed, industry-defining SaaS companies. A former Chief of Staff and Head of People, she creates order out of chaos through scalable systems that align business strategy with human-centered design.

She holds a BA in Economics with concentrations in Public Policy and Photography from Simmons University. At Vannin she will support scaling tech clients as a Chief of Staff.

Dawn McDougall, also recently joined the team as Chief of Staff. She is an operations professional with a passion for startups. She started her career building a volunteer community dedicated to creating software to make city government work better for its residents. Dawn went on to help grow and operate a boutique professional services firm specialized in custom software development. She has spent her career supporting executives, building and leading teams, creating lightweight systems, and aligning strategy and execution. At Vannin she will be supporting tech clients that are in the early growth stage as a Chief of Staff.

Another new hire is Andi Rohach-Uhle, M.Ed., as a part of Vannin’s Operations team. Andi brings extensive knowledge in scaling startups, being part of the original team that scaled fintech, Personal Capital. At Vannin she will focus on the training and coaching program as well as internal operational excellence.

In addition to the three new hires, Allison Mengle, MBA, was promoted to Head of Talent Acquisition. Allison has been with Vannin Chief of Staff since the company was founded in 2020. As they grow the full-time and fractional placement offerings, Allison will take a leading role in matching Chiefs of Staff to opportunities.

“As we grow, we are grateful for the continued expansion of our amazing team,” says Vannin Founder and CEO Keziah Wonstolen. “We have added five staff and 15 clients in the last year. It’s an exciting time for our company.”

About Vannin Chief of Staff

Vannin Chief of Staff finds, provides, and trains CoS to help CEOs and Founders accelerate growth and take their businesses to the next level. Founded in 2020, Vannin supports start-ups and nonprofit organizations by providing highly talented CoS who can quickly and effectively guide the operations, freeing CEOs to do what they do best: build their businesses.

The team at Vannin is passionate about matching or ramping up CoS to ensure companies are most effective. Whether the goal is to grow revenue, scale impact or both, Vannin's global network of over 1000+ Chiefs of Staff offers a simple, curated selection and matching process for full time or fractional support. Post hire, Vannin also provides training and advisory services to enable a strong onboarding experience for new Chiefs of Staff.

Vannin conducts business with three mindsets: Client first, Ego last; Opportunity is the greatest asset; and Fractional Talent, Full-time Attitude

Vannin Chief of Staff serves over 24 clients globally, and in Denver. For more information visit: https://www.vanninchiefofstaff.com/