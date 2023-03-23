Sobreo Launches California Cocktails to Elevate Los Angeles Bar Menus with Health-Conscious & Inclusive Drinking Options

People can't wait to get their hands on a California Cocktail made with Sobreo.
Hundreds of healthier cocktails, with or without alcohol, can be made with Sobreo.
Sobreo's California Cocktails a healthier cocktail option aimed at helping bars & restaurants be more inclusive of health conscious drinkers & non-drinkers.
The California Cocktails campaign is designed to help bars & restaurants create more inclusive menus that cater to health-conscious drinkers who desire a quality experience with a little or no alcohol”
— Jo-Anne Reynolds, President Sobreo
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sobreo, a premium mixer brand known for its commitment to quality and innovation, is proud to launch its latest initiative, the California Cocktails campaign. With the hospitality industry facing unprecedented challenges due to Covid-19, the campaign aims to help bars and restaurants in Los Angeles elevate their spirits this spring & summer by offering a range of unique and refreshing cocktails that showcase their vibrant flavors.
What sets the California Cocktails campaign apart is its focus on inclusivity and healthier drinking options. Sobreo's range of ultra-premium mixers, crafted by hand using only the finest organic adaptogens, is the perfect complement to the menu of classic and new cocktails that cater to all tastes, with or without alcohol. With lower ABV, fewer calories, carbs, and sugar, customers can enjoy a quality experience without sacrificing their health conscious lifestyle.
Jo-Anne Reynolds, Sobreo President, said, "We recognize the importance of inclusivity and providing healthier drinking options to customers. The California Cocktails campaign is designed to help bars and restaurants create more inclusive menus that cater to health-conscious drinkers who desire a quality experience with a little or no alcohol."
To help bars and restaurants get started, Sobreo is offering samples of their ultra-premium mixers along with a full menu of healthy California Cocktails that features a selection of drinks with and without alcohol. With a range of unique and refreshing cocktail recipes, the California Cocktails campaign is perfect for those looking to elevate their bar menu and offer healthier drinking options to their customers.
"We're excited to help the hospitality industry in Los Angeles raise their spirits and encourage Angelenos to get out and celebrate with a California Cocktail," said Reynolds.
For more information on the California Cocktails campaign or to request samples, please contact Sobreo at sales@sobreo.com or visit their website at www.sobreo.com
