INDULGE IN A FAITH-BUILDING JOURNEY THROUGH UPLIFTING PASSAGES AND HEARTFELT WORDS

Author James Henry Lincoln Sr. encourages readers to strengthen their trust and belief in God with his latest book
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Humans by nature believe what has been instilled in them…tradition, values, way of life, and even belief systems. Although some people tend to grow with these, some also grow apart and detach themselves from these customs. Some believers tend to question their faith and sadly, some choose to let go of their trust in God.
This book by James Henry Lincoln Sr is about deepening one’s trust and faith in God. The author, James, briefly recalls the actual moments of his life wherein the only thing that kept him going is his unwavering faith. For the believers (and non-believers) who are looking for a roadmap toward their faith in God, this book is the answer——a well-written, heartfelt, and inspirational read. Aside from the meaningful experiences narrated by the author, core doctrines and Bible teachings are also indicated to further expand the knowledge of the readers about their faith.
Enlightening and engaging—these were the exact words of Carlitas, an Amazon customer as she highly recommends the book and says “James Lincoln Sr. invites readers to walk through a special path and learn about the importance of believing in God and following the correct path or at least try to do so. It's a brief read but full of wisdom. It's easy to follow the author's ideas and train of thought.”
A life-changing book that will strengthen one’s relationship with God. Believe, Believe, Believe by James Henry Lincoln Sr is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other top online book retailers. Grab a copy now on digital book platforms both in paperback and hardcover.
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
