With us, not for us: conference in Georgia calls for inclusive environment for people with Down Syndrome

On the occasion of World Down Syndrome Day, a conference entitled “With Us, Not for Us” was held in Georgia on 21 March. 

The event was organised by the Down Syndrome Association of Georgia with the support of the European Union (as part of ‘HumanRights4All’ initiative) , the United Nations Development Programme, and Open Society Georgia.

Non-governmental organisations, organisations of persons with disabilities, and organisations of parents of children with Down Syndrome took part in the conference.

Participants discussed existing problems and the possibility of creating an inclusive and equitable environment for people with Down Syndrome.

World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated on 21 March and has been held for 18 years. This year, its slogan is #StandWithUs.

