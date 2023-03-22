Azerbaijan: EU concerned about restrictions introduced by new law on political parties

The European Union is concerned about the restrictions introduced by the new law on political parties in Azerbaijan, EU Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano said in a statement.

“It risks having a chilling effect on political pluralism and on the fundamental rights and freedoms such as freedom of association, freedom of expression and freedom of peaceful assembly in Azerbaijan. These rights are fundamental to the functioning of a democratic society,” says Peter Stano.

The EU urges Azerbaijan to address the long-standing recommendations by the Council of Europe Venice Commission on the previous law on political parties, and the recommendations in the Venice Commission and OSCE /ODIHR Opinion of 13 March on this new law.

“Political parties, as the main collective instruments for political expression, contribute to voicing the political will of citizens. Vibrant, accountable and inclusive multiparty systems must be guaranteed,” added Stano.

Find out more

Press release