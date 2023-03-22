MySparkLite Hosts Mentorship and Coaching Workshop For The Next Generation Of Leaders
A Mentorship & Coaching Social Network Launches Virtual Workshop For Mentors, Coaches, and Trainers For Career & Business Growth
To create a future that you will be proud of, you must first create it in your imagination before it can become a reality.”YABA, LAGOS, NIGERIA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mysparklite was incorporated in July 2022 as a mentorship social network company in USA & Nigeria, the innovative Ed-tech social media platform that connects people with mentors and coaches via group mentorship, is proud to announce its upcoming mentorship and coaching workshop. The event will be held virtually on April 1st, 2023, via google meet. This event will showcase the transformative power of mentorship and coaching in personal and professional growth.
The event, which will be free to attend, will feature some of the most successful mentors and coaches that will be talking at the event. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from experts in various fields and learn about the impact that coaching and mentorship can have on their lives.
In addition to connecting individuals with experienced and knowledgeable mentors, Mysparklite also offers the opportunity for life coaches, mentors, career experts, trainers, and consultants to start their own mentorship forums on the platform via the creation of groups and forums. By creating an account, they can easily set up a forum to share their expertise and help others achieve their goals.
Mysparklite understands the importance of mentorship and coaching in achieving personal and professional goals. The platform is committed to empowering its users and providing them with the resources they need to succeed.
"We're excited to host this event to showcase the power of mentorship and coaching, our dream is to create a platform where leaders are born out of coaching and mentorship from mentors," says Austin C. Eneanya, the founder of MySparkLite. "We believe that everyone can benefit from having a mentor or coach, and we're thrilled to be able to provide our users with the tools they need to succeed. We also encourage life coaches, mentors, career experts, trainers, and consultants to join our platform and start their own mentorship discussion forums for FREE."
Attendees will have the opportunity to network with other members of the MySparkLite platform, learn about the platform's features and benefits, and gain insights into the best practices for achieving success in their respective fields.
For more information and to register for the event, visit MySparkLite's website at www.mysparklite.com.
