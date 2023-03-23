Food Robotics Market Size Surpass $5.78 Billion & Expected to Witness Healthy Growth At CAGR of 10.4% Through 2031

Increase in demand for packaged foods drive the growth of the food robotics market globally.

PORTLAND, OR, US, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Food Robotics Market was pegged at $2.04 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.78 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in robotics applications in automotive, electrical & electronics, metal, chemical & plastics, and food sectors and surge in food safety regulations have boosted the global food robotics market. However, lack of expertise hampers the market growth. On the contrary, surge in technological advancements and increase in demand for packaged food would open new opportunities in the future.

Articulated segment is expected to maintain dominance in the global food robotics market during the forecast period. However, SCARA is anticipated to gain traction in the near future, owing to increase in demand for automation in the food & beverage industry.

Regional Analysis:

Rise in demand for food robotics services in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is expected in the near future, owing to the increase in industrialization and innovation in the automation adopted by the manufacturers in this region. Reduced operating costs and labor cost is anticipated to boost the demand for robotics in food & beverage industry.

The market is segmented based on type, payload, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into articulated, cartesian, SCARA, parallel, cylindrical, collaborative, and others. On the basis of payload, it is classified into low, medium, and high. The application areas of the food Robotics industry are broadly classified into palletizing, packaging, repackaging, pick & place, processing, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global food robotics market till 2031.

Top Key Companies:

The key players profiled in the report are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Group, Rockwell Automation Incorporated, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kuka AG, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Staubli International AG, and Universal Robotics A/S.

The palletizing application segment is projected to remain dominant in the global food robotics market during the analysis period. In 2020, palletizing and processing application segments collectively accounted for approximately half share in the global food robotics market. The processing application segment is anticipated to register at the highest CAGR, owing to surge in demand in meat processing industry.

Medium payload food robotics accounted for maximum share in the food robotics market in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. These robots offer high flexibility and better process control to cater to the changing manufacturing needs in this industry.

