ANTI-ASBESTOS ADVOCATES LAUNCH DAY OF ACTION TO BAN ASBESTOS
Events kick off March 23 with a letter campaign calling on Congress to Reintroduce the Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now (ARBAN) ACTLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATE, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) urges all Americans to come together starting Thursday, March 23rd, for a Virtual Day of Asbestos Awareness and the launch of the #BanAsbestos Action across social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Asbestos is a known human carcinogen with no safe or controlled use. Exposure to asbestos fibers can cause mesothelioma, asbestosis, and cancer of the lung, larynx, and ovary. It is a silent killer that continues to threaten Americans in our homes, schools, and workplaces.
Asbestos imports have increased by 300 percent over the past year for use in the chlor-alkali industry, further intensifying the urgent need for action. Asbestos is responsible for approximately 40,000 preventable deaths every year. We know safer, more efficient substitutes exist.
“The facts are irrefutable -- asbestos kills. The Virtual Day of Asbestos Awareness and #BanAsbestos Action is a renewed effort in our shared fight to ban asbestos and use,” said Linda Reinstein, ADAO Co-Founder. “Americans bear the ultimate asbestos hardship from suffering, disease and death. While the chlor-alkali industry continues to peddle their propaganda and put their profits over public health -- Americans want Congress to finish the job and ban asbestos now.”
The centerpiece of the Virtual Day of Action is a letter-writing campaign to call on Congress to reintroduce the Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now (ARBAN) Act. Participants can sign on and submit their letters to congress instantly by clicking the link below.
Click Here to Send A Letter to Help Ban Asbestos
ADAO is committed to shattering the illusion that we live in a post-asbestos world. By sharing personal stories and the latest news on asbestos regulation and legislation, we will raise awareness about the dangers of asbestos exposure and best practices for prevention.
During this inaugural kickoff, we ask everyone to join asbestos warriors, ADAO leadership, medical experts, and global leaders in public health and asbestos advocacy to come together to emphasize the importance of safeguarding each other from deadly asbestos exposure.
Join the online conversation starting on Thursday, March 23rd, by using #BanAsbestos, as we unite to prioritize the health and safety of our communities and protect our loved ones from deadly exposure to asbestos. Together, we can make change happen.
