Rockerbox Launches ACA Compliance and Reporting System to Help Employers Automate Affordable Care Act Compliance
Employers can become ACA compliant in less than eight minutes per month using the Rockerbox ACA Automation system
Rockerbox has launched an ACA compliance and reporting platform that is simple and automated - eliminating all manual and paper-based ACA processes.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Affordable Care Act (“ACA”) is unprecedented in its complexity and reporting requirements for any employer with more than 50 full-time employees. And the fines for ACA non-compliant violations can be expensive.
— Philip Wentworth, Jr.
In an effort to help small and large employers automate ACA compliance and reporting, Rockerbox is launching ACA Automation Compliance system.
The Rockerbox ACA platform is an automated ACA compliance reporting system that protects employers from violations and fines in just eight minutes a month. Employers can now outsource their entire ACA compliance program to Rockerbox.
From 1095C and 1094C compliance and reporting to year end reporting and IRS submission, the entire ACA compliance and reporting process can be managed by the Rockerbox ACA platform.
Rockerbox saw the need for an Affordable Care Act reporting compliance platform while executing tax credit programs with existing tax credit clients. "During the pandemic, our teams witnessed how many of our clients were struggling with ACA compliance and reporting," said Philip Wentworth, Jr., CEO of Rockerbox. "Rockerbox has created simple-to-use, automated, tax credit optimization software based on incredibly nuanced and complicated provisions. We believe we have an ACA compliance and reporting platform that is just as simple and automated," he added.
ACA is unprecedented in its complexity and reporting requirements. As a result, employers face brutal headaches and massive additional cost and resources to comply with ACA requirements. However, with Rockerbox, employers can breathe a sigh of relief. "What makes Rockerbox so unique, our automatic active alert system which identifies exactly who, when, how, and what medical coverage to offer based on legally-compliant thresholds," Wentworth added.
The automated report processing and filing system mitigates errors by eliminating the human factor. It’s automated and seamless to ensure mistakes don’t enter the system. Further, the Rockerbox ACA platform is equipped with a mass assignment feature, which allows employers to offer insurance to one, or even thousands of employees, with just a few clicks.
End of year compiling is now automated, even the submission of required documentation to the IRS is automated through the system. Since, Rockerbox has been collecting, recording, and organizing ACA data all year long, managing year-end compliance and reporting is achieved in just a few clicks.
"A critical requirement for end of year reporting is the 1094C and 1095C. The Rockerbox ACA platform is equipped with a "preview tool" which allows employers to review all ACA details throughout the year – before submitting to the IRS," Jeanne Grant, Director of Payroll for Rockerbox, stated. "If an employer believes a form needs an update or missing some information? Employers can edit and pre validate edits based upon IRS requirements, ensuring ACA required information is correct prior to filing," added Grant.
Employers will spend less than eight (8) minutes a month managing the process while ensuring ACA-based manual and paper processing are eliminated.
"Many of our clients have reported spending more than 5-6 hours a month - and close to 40+ hours at year-end - managing their internal ACA compliance and reporting processes," said Wentworth. "The Rockerbox ACA compliance and reporting platform can reduce the amount of time employers spend managing their ACA programs to minutes a month," he added.
Rockerbox ACA Automation Compliance: eight minutes a month for guaranteed ACA compliance.
Rockerbox mission is to help employers from across the United States participate in employer-based tax credit programs.
By leveraging simple and automated technology, Rockerbox has the ability to serve employers of any size - from SMB's hiring 15 employees per year, to enterprise employers hiring more than 50,000 employees.
Jeanne Grant
Rockerbox
+1 469-461-1912
Rockerbox ACA Compliance and Reporting Platform