Project N95 Marks its Third Year Anniversary Fighting for Respiratory Health -- Adds Safer, Healthier Air to its Mission
Project N95, which has distributed 37M+ authenticated, quality respirators, masks & PPE in three short years, is now also working to improve indoor air quality
Healthy indoor air is critical to our well-being, learning, and quality of life. Project N95 imagines a future in which everybody can breathe easy”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project N95, a national non-profit working to protect people and their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, marks three years of providing equitable access to respiratory protection as it adds another priority to its mission: safer, healthier indoor air.
— Project N95 Executive Director Anne Miller
Project N95, which has distributed more than 37 million authenticated, quality respirators, face coverings and other PPE to protect healthcare workers and consumers from COVID in its three short years, is working to improve the quality of air in classrooms and other places where people gather. Project N95 centers its work in health equity, focusing its free mask/ respirator program and free air purifier program in communities disproportionately impacted by COVID. The Project has distributed more than 3.7 million free high-quality masks and respirators for adults and children over the course of the pandemic.
Healthy air - indoors and outdoors -- is critical to our well-being, learning, and quality of life. Poor air quality leads to serious problems, including asthma, bronchitis, and the spread of respiratory illnesses such as COVID and influenza. Levels of air pollution in a space—which can be several times higher indoors than outdoors—correlate with poor academic performance as well as health problems like lung disease, heart attacks, and even premature death.
Cleaner air also plays a role in social and economic justice. It has been demonstrated that students with clean air in their schools demonstrate better performance, attendance, and achievement than their peers. That’s why Project N95 is working to distribute 1,000 simple air purifiers to classrooms around the country. To request air purifiers, donate or learn more, visit: https://www.projectn95.org/free-air-purifiers.
Project N95 is grateful for the hard work of the team members who have helped us achieve our mission over three years, for the trust and support of partners in communities, for our technology and in kind partners, and the trust our loyal customers put in us. We are excited for our next chapter to improve indoor air quality. “Healthy indoor air is critical to our well-being, learning, and quality of life. Project N95 imagines a future in which everybody can breathe easy,” said Project N95 Executive Director Anne Miller.
About Project N95
Project N95 is a national nonprofit organization working to protect people and their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Through our online marketplace, we provide equitable access to affordable, authentic N95 respirators, KN95 and KF94 masks, kids masks, COVID-19 tests, and other products. Through our advocacy, education, and distribution of vetted goods and services, we strive to keep everyone safe and informed. Working with partners, donors, and customers, our team has provided at no cost, more than 4.3 million items like N95 respirators, surgical masks and gloves to communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic and related risk factors. For more information please visit projectn95.org.
Jana L Sanchez
Project N95
press@projectN95.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other