Association for Spiritual Integrity Invited To Present at Harvard Divinity School Conference

Transforming the Paradigm of Spiritual Leadership

The Association for Spiritual Integrity has been invited to present at Harvard conference on “Uses and Abuses of Power in Alternative Spiritualities”.

BOULDER, COLORADO, US, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Spiritual Integrity (ASI), will be presenting and engaging in open conversations at Harvard Divinity School's academic conference on “Uses and Abuses of Power in Alternative Spiritualities”. The conference will take place on April 26-29, 2023, at Harvard Divinity School in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The Association for Spiritual Integrity (ASI) was established in 2018 by a small team of spiritual leaders to foster greater integrity, ethical standards, and professionalism in the spiritual landscape as a whole, and among independent spiritual teachers in particular.

The ASI leadership has been invited to present the organization’s groundbreaking work and share what they’ve accomplished and learned from ASI’s nascent initiatives: establishing an Honor Code of Ethics and Good Practice for spiritual teachers and organizations (across all denominations), piloting peer support research for spiritual teachers and leaders, and making available a formal process by which students who feel abused or exploited by spiritual teachers can file a complaint and engage in an open and honest restorative process.

Dan McKanan, Harvard's Emerson Senior Lecturer, wrote "We enjoyed reading your proposal and felt impressed by its rigor, thoughtfulness, and relevance to our conference themes. We feel that your involvement in the conference will contribute to the nuance and depth of conversation that our program hopes to foster."

Jac O' Keeffe is the President and Co-Founder of the ASI, spiritual teacher, author, and a visionary in the field of spirituality. She is available for interviews by reaching out to ASI Administrator, Renata LeDantec, at info@spiritual-integrity.org.

For more information about the Association for Spiritual Integrity visit www.spiritual-integrity.org.