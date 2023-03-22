Pedestrian Bridge Market Key Segments, Revenue USD 142.3 billion by 2031 | IJP, Arup Group, Skidmore, Nature Bridges

The global pedestrian bridge market is projected to reach $ 142.3 billion by 2031, At a CAGR of 4.6% forecast by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pedestrian Bridge Market refers to the industry that designs, manufactures, and installs bridges that are specifically designed for pedestrians. These bridges provide safe passage for people crossing over busy roads, highways, railways, rivers, or other obstacles.

The global pedestrian bridge market size was valued at $ 90.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $ 142.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Sample PDF (Get Full Insights in PDF + Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/54018

Pedestrian bridges are typically made of steel, concrete, or a combination of both, and are designed to withstand heavy foot traffic and various weather conditions. They come in different styles, including suspension, cable-stayed, arch, and truss bridges.

Leading market players in the global Pedestrian Bridge Market include:

Backwoods Bridges LLC, Denton Corker Marshall, IJP Corporation Ltd, Arup Group, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), Mace Group, Landmark Products Pty Ltd, Nature Bridges, The Walsh Group, Contech Engineered Solutions LLC.

The pedestrian bridge market is driven by increasing urbanization, population growth, and the need for improved infrastructure in cities. Pedestrian bridges are essential for creating safe and accessible pedestrian routes, promoting active transportation, and reducing traffic congestion. They are commonly used in urban areas, parks, universities, airports, and shopping centers.

The market is highly competitive, with a range of established and emerging players competing for projects. Companies in the pedestrian bridge market offer design, engineering, fabrication, and installation services, and often work closely with architects, engineers, and city planners to deliver bespoke solutions that meet the specific needs of each project.

In recent years, there has been a growing trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly pedestrian bridge designs, with companies incorporating renewable energy sources, recycled materials, and green infrastructure into their projects. As cities continue to grow and infrastructure demands increase, the pedestrian bridge market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/69155c63d1ae5987dd07a925de3a970e

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study contains an analytical representation of the Pedestrian Bridge market trends with present trends and forthcoming estimations to portray the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides the overall potential to understand the lucrative trends to gain a stronger base in the Pedestrian Bridge market.

The Pedestrian Bridge market analysis report offers statistics based on key determinants along with thorough impact analysis.

The present market forecast is quantitatively examined to target financial capability.

Porter’s five forces analysis demonstrates the strength of the consumers and suppliers in the industry.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Pedestrian Bridge market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Pedestrian Bridge market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

Purchase Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/54018

More Reports -

Cement Mixer Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/11/02/2546403/0/en/Global-Cement-Mixer-Market-Is-Expected-to-Reach-24-3-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Concrete Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/08/09/2277251/0/en/Global-Concrete-Market-to-Generate-972-04-Billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html

Ethiopia and Djibouti Heavy Equipment Market - https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/551633373/ethiopia-and-djibouti-heavy-equipment-market-expected-to-reach-496-1-million-by-2026