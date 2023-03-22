Blue Haven Unveils Brand New Luxury Cabin in Broken Bow, Oklahoma for Discerning Travelers
Blue Haven Unveils Brand New Luxury Cabin in Broken Bow, Oklahoma for Discerning Travelers. It is surrounded by breathtaking views of Kiamichi Mountains.BROKEN BOW, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Haven is proud to announce the launch of its newest property: a stunning and brand new luxury cabin that promises to be a standout among luxury cabins in Broken, Bow.
Nestled in the heart of a picturesque Ouachita forest, the cabin is a true masterpiece of design and craftsmanship, featuring the finest materials and furnishings. It boasts an open-concept living area with a soaring ceiling, a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, two spacious bedrooms with plush bedding and en-suite bathrooms, and an expansive outdoor deck with breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.
"Our new luxury cabin is the perfect destination for travelers seeking an escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life," said Caitlin Pitalo, CEO of Blue Haven. "Whether you're looking for a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or simply a place to relax and unwind, our cabin offers the ultimate in comfort, privacy, and luxury."
There's no shortage of fun and entertainment to be had at our cabin, perfect for keeping you and your family connected and engaged. Enjoy four smart TVs, an air hockey table, shuffleboard table, and even a Pac-Man console to transport you back to the 1980s. There are also board games and our personal favorite, shuffleboard bowling, for hours of entertainment.
Outside, the back patio is a haven for relaxation and fun. You'll find a sparkling, brand-new 5-person hot tub, adjacent to our second stone-stacked gas fireplace and cozy patio seating. Grill up some steaks on the barbecue, and take in the well-lit outdoor entertainment area with accent lighting in the trees. Gather around the fire pit with seating for eight, and indulge in s'mores and memorable conversations.
For families with kids, the cabin is the ultimate playground, complete with towering 80-foot pine trees for exploration and adventure. Our 480 sq. ft. playground, constructed with premium cedar wood, can accommodate up to six children between the ages of 3-10. Come enjoy a memorable stay with plenty of in-cabin and outdoor entertainment options for all ages.
Guests of the cabin will enjoy a wide range of amenities and services. In addition, we are conveniently close to popular attractions such as Beaver's Bend Resort Park, Hochatown State Park, and Cedar Creek Golf Course at Beaver's Bend. Whether you're in the mood to rent a boat, kayak, swim, hike, fly fish, or even go horseback riding, there's something for everyone to enjoy. For a thrilling adventure, we recommend renting an ATV and exploring the scenic trails of the Ouachita National Forest - it's a favorite among families!
"We're confident that our luxury cabin will quickly become a favorite among our discerning clientele," added Pitalo. "We invite anyone who's looking for a truly extraordinary vacation experience to book their stay at Blue Haven's new luxury cabin."
As a privately owned and operated cabin, you won't be charged any additional resort fees, property management fees, or admin fees.
The cabin is now available for booking through Blue Haven's website. For more information, visit www.bluehavenlux.com.
Ritchel Dela Pena
Blue Haven
+1 9726798195
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook