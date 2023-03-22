Application Of Nano Zinc Oxide Market 2023: Global Drivers & Opportunities, Companies and Evolving market Trends by 2030

Nano Zinc-Oxide Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Nano Zinc Oxide Market is expected to hit $1.1 billion by 2031, and to witness at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Global nano zinc oxide market is analyzed across product type, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on region, the global nano zinc oxide market across Asia-Pacific generated nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.35% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Based on product type, the uncoated nano ZnO segment held more than three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The coated nano ZnO segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.28% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the personal care and cosmetics segment garnered nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The others segment, simultaneously, would project the fastest CAGR of 13.41% throughout the forecast period.

The nano zinc oxide market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Depending on type, it is segregated into coated nano zinc oxide and uncoated nano zinc oxide. According to application, it is fragmented into personal care & cosmetics, paints & coatings, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global nano zinc oxide market report include EverZinc, Griller-Werke AG, Lanxess Corporation, Umicore N.V Company, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Pan-Continental Chemical Co., Ltd., Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Inframat Advanced Materials, LLC, BASF SE, and Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

Product Type:

Coated Nano ZnO

Un-coated Nano ZnO

Application:

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Paints and Coatings

Others

