Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International Keeps Track of Changing Retail Landscape
NPI’s ‘Evolution of Distribution’ System Provides Professional Services for Launching Health and Wellness Products in the U.S.
The pandemic forced retailers to expand their digital presence online.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pandemic has shifted the retail landscape.
— Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International
“Retailers have to be nimble in order to adjust to fast-changing retail trends,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “If you want to succeed in today’s market, you have to follow where the consumers are purchasing products.”
RetailDive.com lists several hot retail trends for 2023, including:
• Retailers are expanding where they sell.
• Automation can enhance customer experience.
• Customers want to engage with brands.
• Social and mobile commerce are two of the biggest digital retail trends.
• Flexible payment options.
“The pandemic forced retailers to expand their digital presence online,” Gould said. “Now, they are looking to add more digital channels because consumers have more options than ever before buy online.”
RetailDive.com reports that consumers want more automation to make their shopping easier, such as an automated tool to that provides consumers with product information and inventory. Consumers also want to engage with retailers whether it is through emails, Facebook, or other social media platforms.
“As mentioned before, retailers are looking for more digital channels to sell their products,” Gould added. “Today, you can sell on Facebook or Instagram in addition to opening an online store.”
Ninety-one percent of retailers asked are selling their products on social media.
Another trend listed by Retail Trends is flexible payments, which are preferred by younger consumers, especially Gen Z.
“Retailers have to adapt to change,” Gould said. “Change occurs faster now because of computers and online technology.
“Just as the retail experience has changed, so has how product manufacturers sell their products,” he said.
“Instead of placing your products in a catalog, now you place your products on virtual shelves,” Gould said. “You also have to be fast regarding inventory because online retailers, such as Amazon, have specific guidelines on how to ship products to them.”
Gould's developed his “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which emphasizes speed to market and affordability, to help product manufacturers meet the demands of the ever-changing retail industry.
“Under the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ system, NPI offers sales support, marketing services, FDA regulatory compliance help, and operation expertise,” Gould said. “We have streamlined the product launch process for our clients when they partner with us.”
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world’s largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness categories.
Gould, a global marketing guru, has also represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
