Water Pump Market Valued at USD 86.3 Billion Forecast by 2031 | ATLAS COPCO, Baker Hughes, EBARA

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The water pump market is a vast industry that is primarily involved in the production, distribution, and sales of various types of water pumps. Water pumps are mechanical devices that are used to move water from one place to another, whether it be for irrigation, drainage, or for industrial or commercial applications. The market for water pumps is driven by the increasing demand for water management systems across various sectors, including agriculture, mining, construction, and municipal water supply.

The global water pump market size was valued at $ 56.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $ 86.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Leading market players in the global Water Pump Market include:

ATLAS COPCO, Baker Hughes, EBARA CORPORATION, Flowserve Corporation, Grundfos, Husqvarna AB, Kirloskar Brothers Limited, KSB Group, Sulzer AG, Xylem Inc.

The water pump market is highly competitive, with a large number of players competing for market share. The market players are constantly striving to improve the efficiency, reliability, and durability of their products to meet the growing demands of end-users. They are also investing in research and development to introduce new technologies and innovative solutions that can further enhance the performance of their products.

The water pump market is segmented based on the type of pump, application, and geography. The different types of water pumps available in the market include centrifugal pumps, positive displacement pumps, and others. Centrifugal pumps are the most widely used type of pump, owing to their high efficiency and low maintenance requirements. Positive displacement pumps are used for applications that require high pressure and low flow rates.

The applications of water pumps are diverse and range from agriculture and irrigation to mining, construction, and industrial processes. The municipal water supply sector is the largest application segment, accounting for a significant share of the market. The agriculture and irrigation sector is also a major application segment, driven by the growing demand for food production and increasing focus on water conservation.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Water Pump market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Water Pump market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

