Kliprivier Community Receives Free Skills Development Training To Rebuild After Devastating Floods
The Scientology Volunteer Ministers & the ward councilor joined hands once more to empower the community of Kliprivier with skills development.KLIPRIVIER, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After many days of collaboration in cleaning up the community of Kliprivier from the recent floods, the Scientology Volunteer Ministers and the ward councilor joined hands once more to empower the community of Kliprivier with skills development.
During the first days of the floods, while the community was still in devastation, Ward Councilor Ms. Nokuthula Nofemela who was on the ground, witnessed the dedication and efficiency of the Scientology Volunteers and inquired as to what makes them productive, ethical, and reliable volunteers. Extremely impressed to know the answer lay in a community program provided by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers known as Tools for Life, she immediately mobilized a team of 80 beneficiaries who would be trained in the program.
In short order, a community development seminar took place recently at a local church run by Pastor Jerome Sithole who offered the church building to be used for the training seminar.
Ms. Nofemela, who also was present, opened this joyous occasion with a moving speech. She said “We would like to thank the Scientology Volunteer Ministers for coming here and training our community on their program. They deliver powerful life skills to the community and I encourage you all to study and apply the tools you will be learning today to uplift our community of Kliprivier.” This was followed by a spiritually uplifting opening prayer from Pastor Sithole.
According to Sandile Hlayisi, Chairperson of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, this skills program is offered at no charge and it is their contribution in helping create sustainable and empowered communities. He adds that the program, written by L. Ron Hubbard, was created to provide people with practical tools they can use to better their lives.
One of the beneficiaries who attended the workshop said, “The training was really great. It opened up our eyes on how we can improve in life as individuals and how to apply our knowledge and experience in the work place and around those who will need help during tough times. Thank you!”
Pastor Sithole, further commented about his joy and future plans and said, “I see the attendees really loved the training. This is a great initiative and I am impressed. I was happy to host you and I hope we will be working together more in the future. My church has several branches and I would like to introduce the Tools for Life to all of them.”
“Thank you again for delivering this workshop. I would also like to work with you to set up the Volunteer Minister group to deliver regular training here in Kliprivier, so that we reach every man, woman and child here. This is exactly what the community needs,” concluded Ms. Nofemela.
The Scientology Volunteer Ministers also vowed to do more training till they empower the whole community.
