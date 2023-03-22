Smile and Grow Foundation Launches on World Oral Health Day with Generous Donation from Cigna
Non-profit aims to provide accessible and affordable oral care education to improve the lives of millions of children worldwideBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smile and Grow Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to improving oral care education worldwide, officially launched on World Oral Health Day. The foundation aims to provide accessible and affordable oral care education to children, adults and seniors through the integration of kindness, innovation and capital.
As part of its mission, Smile and Grow Foundation has received a generous donation from Cigna of 2,150 Brushlink devices to be used for elementary school students. These devices are technology-based toothbrushes that include coaching and quantitative data on brushing successes, making brushing fun for children. The data collected is available to parents, dentists and hygienists to establish a baseline for each child’s dental health.
Nazar Kamangar, MBA, the President of Smile and Grow Foundation, said, "We are excited to launch the Smile and Grow Foundation and receive Cigna's generous donation of Brushlink devices. This is the first time that children will be introduced to technology coaching data ecosystems to help them learn how to brush their teeth, and we believe this will have a significant impact on their overall health and well-being."
The foundation's goal is to improve the lives of 500,000 children by the end of 2024 and 30 million children by 2030. The foundation believes that overall health starts in the mouth and aims to resolve the massive problem of oral care disease that over 3.5 billion people globally suffer from.
Smile and Grow Foundation's Executive Director, Nick Pavlidis, said, "We have a unique program for children that combines education, data-driven technology coaching and incentives for brushing for daily oral care. This program is the first of its kind, and we are excited to have our donors consider it. By combining the education of the children at their schools with our educational books, smart toothbrushes and app, we provide education and the first-ever dental health benchmark."
Smile and Grow Foundation invites corporate partners, government institutions and individuals to contribute to its not-for-profit to help resolve the massive challenges of oral care disease worldwide.
To learn more about Smile and Grow Foundation and its mission, please visit smileandgrow.org.
###
Nick Pavlidis
Smile and Grow Foundation
+1 650-722-7014
info@smileandgrow.org