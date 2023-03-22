Bioethanol Market Is Highly Fragmented With Top Global and Regional Players

Bioethanol Market by Raw Material

The transportation segment dominated the bioethanol market in 2015, attributed to the high demand and adoption of bioethanol as an auto fuel.

Bioethanol is a clean energy source and thus results in reduction of emissions from the vehicles. Cellulosic ethanol is considered as an appropriate substitute to petroleum while bioethanol is used in vehicles with other fuels such as gasoline.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Bioethanol Market by Raw Material (Grains, Sugarcane, Industrial Beets, and Others), Type (Corn-based, Sugarcane-based, Cellulosic Ethanol, and Others), Blend (E10, E20 & E25, E70 & 75, E85, and Others), Generation (First, Second, Third Generation), Application (Transportation, Power Generation, Medical, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022. " The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Bioethanol is a fuel produced using biological sources, having advantages over conventional fuels, due to its biological origin and renewability. Bioethanol is a clean fuel and thus, rapidly being adopted as an auto fuel by the transportation sector. Numerous laws and regulations exist globally, encouraging the use of bioethanol, such as European Union Renewable Energy Directive (EU RED) and Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) by EPA (Environmental Protection Agency).

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the bioethanol market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

The global market was valued at $5,652 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $9,544 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2016 to 2022.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, POET LLC., Valero Renewable Fuels Company LLC., BP plc, CropEnergies AG, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Abengoa Bioenergy, BlueFire Ethanol Fuels Inc., Petrobras, and Royal Dutch Shell PLC. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

The global bioethanol market is driven by growth in demand from the transportation industry, owing to biofuel mandates by regulatory bodies, rise in concerns regarding the surge in pollution & emission of greenhouse gases, and abundant raw material availability. However, issues related to food scarcity & use of food crops for production of bioethanol are unfavorable and thus, are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, high initial production cost of cellulosic ethanol is also expected to affect the market negatively. However, the introduction of second- & third-generation biofuels is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the bioethanol market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

The transportation segment accounted for the highest market share in 2015, owing to the rise in adoption of biofuels from the transportation sector. Regulatory bodies such as Environment Protection Agency (EPA) have imposed specific blending mandates as the global pollution is increase in and so is the need to lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from vehicles. In addition, power generation segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR, throughout 2016-2022.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

