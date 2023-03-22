Agricultural Textiles Market: Innovation and Product Optimization to Boost Growth By 2031

Agricultural Textiles Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global agricultural textiles market was estimated at $11.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $18.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global agricultural textiles market based on type, material, product type, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

By type, the knitted segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global agricultural textiles market and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 5.1% throughout the forecast period. The woven, non-woven, and others segments are also studied in the report.

By material, the polyethylene segment contributed to more than one-third of the global agricultural textiles market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 5.2% throughout the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the report take in nylon, polypropylene, polyesters, and others.

By product type, the fishing nets segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly one-third of the global agricultural textiles market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the shade nets segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The mulch mats, anti-hail and anti-bird nets, crop covers, and others segments are analyzed in the report.

By application, the aquaculture segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global agricultural textiles market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The agriculture segment, on the other hand, is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.2% throughout the forecast period. Also, the horticulture, forestry and others segments are discussed in the report.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global agricultural textiles market revenue and is projected to maintain the lion’s share by 2031. Simultaneously, the same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.1% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global agricultural textiles market analyzed in the research include Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Siang May Pte Ltd., Helios Group S.r.l., tencate geosynthetics, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd., Diatex, Aduno SRL, Meyabond Industry & Trading (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Belton industries, and Hy-Tex (UK) Limited. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

