Commercial Seaweeds Market to Notice Prominent Growth of $45.6 Billion by 2031

Demand for seaweed products has been spurred by changing consumer tastes and lifestyles, increased awareness of the health advantages of seaweeds

PORTLAND, OR, US, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Commercial Seaweeds Market generated $17.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit $45.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global commercial seaweeds market based on product, form, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Regional Analysis:

The region that dominated the global commercial seaweeds market in 2021 was Asia-Pacific with the highest commercial seaweeds market share and this dominance is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. The main producers of seaweed include China, South Korea, Japan, and Indonesia. In this location, there is a huge market demand for seaweed for use in animal feed and other pharmaceutical applications. The region's market is expanding due to the rising use of commercial seaweeds, particularly in nutraceuticals, food, medications, personal care products, gels, and adhesives. All these commercial seaweeds market trends are creating commercial seaweeds market opportunities.

Leading Key Players:

The major players analyzed for global commercial seaweeds industry are Cargill Incorporated, CJ Cheiljedang Corporation, Corbion NV, Gimme Health Foods Inc., Irish Seaweeds, J.M. Huber Corporation, Mara Seaweed, Ocean Harvest Technology Limited, Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group Co., Ltd (GGOG), Roland Foods, LLC, SeaSnax, Seasol, Seaweed & Co., Singha Corporation Co. Ltd., and Taokaenoi Food & Marketing PCL.

By application, it is classified into food & beverage industry, cosmetics & personal care, agricultural fertilizers, animal feed additives, and others. The food & beverage industry segment dominates the global market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, specifically China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Korea, and Japan, where seaweed production has grown into a massive industry, is where seaweeds are most commonly used as food and culinary components.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

-> By product, the red segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $15,683.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $40,729.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.0%.

-> By form, the powder segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $8,795.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $22,373.7 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 9.8%.

-> Depending on the application, the food and beverage industry segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $14,375.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $36,124.9 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 9.7%.

-> Region wise, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $8,972.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $22,023.1 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 9.4%.

