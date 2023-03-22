SZN|ONE Launches Exclusive Sports NFT Programme for Premier League Football Fans
SZN|ONE, a sports NFT (non-fungible token) community project unlike any before, created with passion and designed to provide the ultimate fan experience.
As a lifelong fan and former player, I understand that fans are always looking for ways of getting more involved with the teams they love. Our aim at SZN|ONE is to give them the opportunity to do that"LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SZN|ONE is creating a deeper connection between football fans and the players and teams they love with opportunities to access match ticket giveaways, real-life events, exclusive content, and sought-after merchandise.
SZN|ONE, a sports NFT (non-fungible token) and community project unlike any before, has launched its “PRE SZN” phase of operation. Created with passion by industry insiders and designed to provide the ultimate fan experience, SZN|ONE is an exclusive, utility-first* digital community that provides members with a valuable digital asset that carries superior real-world benefits.
Setting SZN|ONE apart from comparable NFT projects in sport is a foundational commitment to quality utility and extensive long-term benefits of ownership. Where many NFT programmes fail to deliver true value to asset buyers, SZN|ONE has carefully crafted a series of access stages for football fans, with increasing reward levels, more exclusive opportunities, and deeper sport engagement at every step of the journey.
Project Lead and former Wycombe Wanderers player Matt Warner commented:
“As a lifelong fan and former player, I understand that fans are always looking for ways of getting more involved with the teams they love. Our aim at SZN|ONE is to give them the opportunity to do that.”
The kick-off step for SZN|ONE membership is called PRE SZN and free registration is now live at www.SZN-ONE.com . PRE-SZN members will be the first to explore the SZN|ONE virtual environment and can enter for exclusive giveaways like match tickets, authentic Premier League players’ kit, and exclusive content. The latest of these is a pair of tickets to Brentford’s home game against Newcastle on 8th April, with further games across the Premier League set to become available this season.
For fans that want to get closer to the action and go deeper into the SZN|ONE digital community, the SZN|ONE Fan Pass and Access Pass NFTs will be released at a future date. Joining the community and collecting the current PRE SZN Virtual Cards puts fans at the front of the queue to get their hands on the NFT when it becomes available.
“By purchasing the SZN|ONE Fan Pass or Access Pass, fans will be given the opportunity to have a say in how SZN|ONE moves forward, to win tickets to some of the biggest fixtures in football, and to have the chance of winning signed shirts from the game’s biggest names,” adds Warner. With the opportunity for members to also meet the players themselves, both virtually and in person, there are plenty of reasons to get excited about SZN|ONE.
*Utility – Utility in reference to an NFT (non-fungible token) means it includes benefits that extend beyond the purchasing and holding of a digital asset.
About SZN|ONE:
SZN|ONE is an exclusive sports NFT programme for Premier League football fans.
The aim is to create a deeper connection between football fans and the players and teams they love with opportunities to access match ticket giveaways, real-life events, exclusive content, and sought-after merchandise with additional sports being added imminently.
Over the coming months, members will have an opportunity to purchase the Fan Pass and the Access Pass NFTs; both will unlock access to even more perks.
