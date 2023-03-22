Data Visualization Tools Market Size is Estimated to Hit USD 19.5 Billion by 2031

data visualization tools market value

Demand for data visualization tools would rise even more as big tools and analysis solutions become more prevalent in infrastructure of contemporary businesses

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The data visualization tools market was assessed at $7.4 billion in 2021, and by 2031, it is anticipated to have grown to $19.5 billion, with a CAGR of 10.2%.

Using common visuals to represent data, such as graphs, charts, infographics, and even animations, is known as data visualization. These information visualizations provide simple explanations of complex data relationships and data-driven insights. It is important to emphasize that data visualization may be utilized for a variety of purposes and is not just for data processing teams. Data scientists and analysts use it to find and explain data patterns and trends, while management uses it to express organizational structure and hierarchy.

What are the Factors driving Data Visualization Tools Market?

• Increasing demand for data-driven decision making: There is an increasing demand for data-driven decision making across various industries. Data visualization tools help to represent complex data sets in a more intuitive and easily understandable way, enabling businesses to make more informed decisions.

• Growth of big data analytics: With the growth of big data analytics, the volume of data being generated by businesses is increasing exponentially. Data visualization tools play a critical role in helping businesses make sense of this data, enabling them to identify trends and patterns that may not be immediately obvious.

• Emergence of self-service analytics: The emergence of self-service analytics is driving the growth of the data visualization tools market. These tools allow non-technical users to create their own visualizations, reducing the dependence on IT teams and enabling faster decision making.

• Increasing adoption of cloud computing: The increasing adoption of cloud computing is driving the growth of the data visualization tools market. Cloud-based data visualization tools provide businesses with a cost-effective and scalable way to store, manage, and analyze large volumes of data.

• Need for real-time insights: There is a growing need for real-time insights across various industries. Data visualization tools can help businesses to monitor and analyze real-time data streams, enabling them to make faster and more informed decisions.

What are the Key Trends in Data Visualization Tools Market?

• Adoption of AI and Machine Learning: The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning in data visualization tools is a significant trend. AI and machine learning algorithms can analyze vast amounts of data and identify patterns and insights, which can be represented visually for easier understanding.

• Focus on Interactive Visualizations: Interactive visualizations are becoming increasingly popular in the data visualization tools market. These visualizations allow users to interact with the data and explore it in a more intuitive way. Interactive visualizations can be used for a wide range of applications, including business intelligence, data exploration, and reporting.

• Integration with Big Data Technologies: The integration of data visualization tools with big data technologies is another trend. As organizations generate increasingly large volumes of data, they need advanced visualization tools to make sense of it. Data visualization tools can be integrated with big data platforms like Hadoop and Spark to provide real-time insights.

• Cloud-based Data Visualization: The rise of cloud computing has made it possible to perform data visualization using cloud-based platforms. Cloud-based data visualization solutions provide organizations with a scalable and cost-effective way to visualize their data.

• Adoption of Mobile Visualization: With the increasing use of mobile devices, mobile visualization is becoming more important in the data visualization tools market. Mobile visualization tools allow users to access and visualize data on the go, making it easier to make data-driven decisions.

North America held the largest share of the worldwide market for data visualization tools in 2021, and it is anticipated that it will continue to do so throughout the forecast period. This is due to the region's highly developed technology industry, which is anticipated to drive the market for data visualization tools there. However, due to its expanding digital capabilities and a fiercely competitive industry, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have considerable growth over the forecast period, which is anticipated to fuel the region's market expansion for data visualization tools in the upcoming few years.

The key players profiled in the data visualization tools market analysis are Alibaba Group Holding Limited, ALTERYX, INC., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Domo, Inc., Dundas Data Visualization, Inc., GoodData Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Klipfolio Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, QlikTech International AB, Salesforce, Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Zegami. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

