Rohmann GmbH invites you to come to the 35th Control in Stuttgart, Germany
Eddy Current test instruments for quality assuranceFRANKENTHAL, GERMANY, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Control opens its doors once again from 9 to 12 May 2023 in Stuttgart, Germany. The Control has been the trade fair for quality assurance for many years and is a magnet for both national and international visitors. The Rohmann Eddy Current test instruments and systems are used across industry sectors all over the world, from test laboratories for small batches or prototypes and maintenance companies to inline inspections as part of a manufacturing process.
The wide range of applications for the Eddy Current test instruments can be clearly seen at the Rohmann GmbH booth. Numerous application examples will be shown for the digital innovations “ELOTEST M6” and “ELOTEST PL650”. “ELOTEST M6” stands out due to an integrated C Scan function for array probes and rotor applications. The tester can prepare the report and record audio comments and text memos directly on site.
Another highlight of the trade fair is the “FLEXITEST”. The mechanics of this testing system are manufactured by N-DECT GmbH, the Eddy Current technology is manufactured by Rohmann. The system does not only include the “ELOTEST PL650/RC” digital testing instrument in the remote version and the probes, but also the “ScanAlyzer” evaluation software, developed by Rohmann. FLEXITEST, which has been developed for the detection of cracks and grinding burns makes a quick quality control of individual parts and small series possible and thus closes the gap between a hand held device and a fully automatic inspection system. The axis movement is three-dimensional, so that parts of any conceivable shape can be scanned right along the contour.
You can discover these and many other interesting inspection solutions at the Rohmann GmbH booth no. 7222 in hall 7.
ELOTEST PL650 with FLEXITEST