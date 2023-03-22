Dakhla: Authorities Rescue 5 Sailors, Fish Out 10 Bodies in Roc Choico

MOROCCO, March 22 - Local authorities on Tuesday rescued five sailors and retrieved ten other bodies near the fishing village of Roc Choico in the province of Aousserd, 220 km away from Dakhla, as the sailors' trawler was sinking.

Rescue teams composed on Royal Navy and Royal Gendarmerie units were immediately dispatched to take all necessary measures to assist the trawler's crew members, which included 17 people, local authorities said.

All material and logistical resources were deployed, including the utilization of a Royal Gendarmerie plane to comb the accident site, the same source further noted. Search operations are continuing to rescue the two other sailors reported missing.

MAP: 21 March 2023