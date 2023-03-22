Peristaltic Pumps Market: A Worth Observing Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends by 2031 | Hits at a CAGR of 5.9%

Peristaltic Pumps Market Expected to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 22, 2023

Key companies profiled in the peristaltic pumps market report include Boyser, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC, FLOWTECH, Gilson Inc., Graco Inc., Heidolph Instruments, IDEX Corporation, Jieheng Peristaltic Pumps Co., Ltd., ProMinent Group, Pumpsquare Systems LLP, Randolph Austin, Ravel Hiteks Pvt. Ltd., TMVT Industries Pvt. Ltd, Valmet Corp, (Flowrox Oy), Verder Group, Wanner Engineering, and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group

The peristaltic pumps market was valued at $1.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Peristaltic Pumps Market Growth:

The market is mainly driven by the rise industries such as pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages, along with other industries. However, limited applications and frequent maintenance of peristaltic pumps facilities constraints the peristaltic pumps market growth.

Furthermore, on the basis of end-user industry, the manufacturing segment is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period, owing to increased demand for manufactured products such as cosmetics, chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

Key Segments:

By Type:

Hose pump

Tube pump

By Application

Metering

Dispensing

Advantages of Peristaltic Pumps:

Peristaltic pumps are popular in a variety of industries because they offer several advantages over other types of pumps. One of the main benefits is that they are self-priming, which means they can start pumping liquid without the need for manual intervention. They are also gentle on the fluid being pumped because the fluid only comes into contact with the tubing, and not with any moving parts.

Another advantage of peristaltic pumps is that they can handle a wide range of fluids, including abrasive or viscous liquids that might damage other types of pumps. They are also very precise, with the flow rate being determined by the speed of the rollers and the diameter of the tubing.

Applications of the Market

Peristaltic pumps are used in a variety of applications, including medical and laboratory equipment, food and beverage processing, and chemical transfer. In medical applications, peristaltic pumps are used to deliver medications, nutrients, or other fluids to patients. In laboratories, they are used to transfer samples and reagents. In food and beverage processing, peristaltic pumps are used to pump ingredients, flavorings, and other additives.

Overall, peristaltic pumps offer a reliable, precise, and versatile pumping solution that is well-suited for a variety of industries and applications.