Kalifa J. Lawson: The Artist Creating Generational Wealth Through Music
"Breaking Cycles and Creating Change: Datboykalifa’s Journey to Generational Wealth and Community Empowerment through Music"HESPERIA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kalifa J. Lawson is an artist on a mission. Born and raised in the heart of Los Angeles, Kalifa's upbringing was shaped by his experiences in the Inland Empire. His favorite artist is Lil Wayne, and his favorite color is green, but what sets Datboykalifa apart is his deep-seated desire to create generational wealth and break the cycle that has held back his family for too long.
As a father of three children, Kalifa's motivation is clear. He wants to make a difference not only in his own children's lives but also in others' lives. His life goal is to create generational wealth and change the cycle in his family, so his children and future generations can thrive.
At the age of 10-11, Kalifa was an avid skateboarder, but his passion for music soon took over. After being sentenced to three years in prison in 2010, Kalifa turned to music as a way to stay out of trouble and find a positive outlet for his emotions. Writing songs kept him safe and helped him to express himself, and he was released early for good behavior in 2012.
Today, Datboykalifa is a force to be reckoned with in the music world. His music reflects a range of emotions and experiences, but at its core, his passion is to make a difference in his community. Change may be inevitable, but Datboykalifa is determined to be the one who starts it. He wants to be a positive influence not only for his children but for the world, and he believes that his music can help to make that happen.
With Linkin Park as his favorite rock band and seafood as his favorite food, Kalifa is a unique and multifaceted artist who is sure to make an impact. He has three siblings on his mother's side, two of whom have passed away, and one living sister. Kalifa's experiences have shaped him into the artist he is today, and he is determined to use his platform to make a difference in the world.
Datboykalifa has many hats in entertainment such as a song writer, photographer, tattoo model and CEO of Blasted ink officials and Da winning Team LLC Not to Mention his Affiliation with POLITIKAN Broadcasting and Raw conversations datboykalifa has loved music since 2008 he has his first single recorded in 2009 and has Blasted off into the music scene full throttle.
Datboykalifa has been featured on 23 COAST2COAST MIXTAPES winning multiple competitions in songwriters contest with 38 singles dropped and 4 EPs Out now His latest Ep Reinvented Just reach over 144k streams on Spotify and his single BIG BAG has streamed over 165k on Spotify Kalifa is 34 years old he really is passionate about his music Kalifa has mastered the art of songwriting and communication.
In 2023 today he has multiple tracks available on social media such as soundcloud, reverbnation, youtube, soundclick. iTunes Apple Music pandora iHeartRadio Spotify Datboykalifa is also Into media press film&television he has a eye for photography catching BTS footage for major music video productions and Heavily affiliated with POLITIKAN Broadcasting Attending Musical festival and red carpet Events DBK has mastered the art of communication Hosting Red Carpets and MITIEMEDIADAY Lived stream to over 30k viewers
