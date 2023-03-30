DELRAY BEACH , FLORIDA , UNITED STATES , March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Take A Mental Vacation With Beachcalmer
Studies show that looking at pleasant images can provide a type of mental excape for individuals during times of moderate stress, according to Sandra Sgoutas-Emch, a psychological Sciences professor at the University of San Diego.
That explains why riding my bicycle to the Delray beach always lifted my spirits and made me feel better, while watching the waves roll in and feeling the wind against my face.
As a charter pilot in the 90's, I experienced a lot of stress during several in flight emergencies.
On February 16, 2002, while flying to the Florida Keys, I got into a bad thunderstorm and crash landed in a sugarcane field. It was a miracle I survived. Thanks to the three farm workers that came to my rescue and put me in their pickup truck as I was going into shock.
I will be forever grateful to all the heroes that came to my rescue that day. I dedicate this Beachcalmer project to all of them, to help them take a Mental Vacation daily.
A special thanks to the farm workers, Sheriff Department, EMS, Tramahawk crew, Doctors and Nurses at the Belle Glade and St Mary's Medical center. Please check out our Kickstarter campaign where we will reward these heroes.
If you sometimes experience moderate stress, you can take a Mental Vacation daily with Beachcalmer.
