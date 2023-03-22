Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,966 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,939 in the last 365 days.

Preliminary Discussions Between Rovio and Playtika Have Ended

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. PLTK, a leading mobile gaming company and monetization platform, announced on January 19, 2023 that it had submitted a revised non-binding proposal to the Board of Directors of Rovio Entertainment Corporation ("Rovio") (ROVIO.HE) to acquire Rovio.

Rovio announced on February 6, 2023 that its Board of Directors has decided to commence a strategic review and that, as part of such review, Rovio has decided to enter into preliminary non-binding discussions with certain parties, including Playtika Holding Corp. ("Playtika").

Preliminary discussions between Rovio and Playtika have now ended.

About Playtika Holding Corp.

Playtika PLTK is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

Press Contact
Darlan Monterisi
Darlanm@playtika.com


You just read:

Preliminary Discussions Between Rovio and Playtika Have Ended

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more