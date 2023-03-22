Cybeats Announces Participation of Digital Bill of Materials Industry Collaboration Project

TORONTO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cybeats Technologies Corp. ("Cybeats'' or the "Company") CYBT is pleased to announce that Unisys, Cybeats, Ceritas, DeltaDAO and the National Manufacturing Institute of Scotland (NMIS) have launched a supply chain intelligence project to develop a common framework for ensuring the transparency and consistency across industries, and ultimately improve the efficacy of commercial security solutions such as Cybeats' SBOM Studio.

The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization focused on fostering innovation through open source, is excited to announce the launch of the Digital Bill of Materials (DBoM) Project, that will see collaboration from leading supply chain intelligence and security organizations including Unisys, Cybeats, Ceritas, DeltaDAO and the National Manufacturing Institute of Scotland (NMIS)1. The DBoM Project's mission is to provide an open ecosystem for policy-enforced data source and attestation sharing, and this founding group brings together the expertise, scale, and the skill diversity required.

"By collaborating with other companies on the Digital Bill of Materials (DBoM) open source project, we will develop a common framework for ensuring the transparency and consistency in our suppliers' software supply chain and ultimately the security of the solutions that we provide to our clients across many industries." said Dwayne Allen, CTO, Unisys Corporation.

"The security and efficiency benefits of emerging supply chain intelligence such as Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) is driving the requirement for open source attestation sharing ecosystems like the Linux Foundation Digital Bill of Materials (DBoM) Project represents. Cybeats is proud to join the Linux Foundation and such reputable organizations as represented in this release in pursuing this important project and looks forward to contributing to the security of global supply chains", said Chris Blask, VP Strategy, Cybeats.

As evidenced by cybersecurity and pandemic-related disruptions, every individual and organization has been impacted by supply chain operations. Reliable and standardized manners of sharing intelligence, such as SBOMs & HBOMs, has become a critical issue in recent years. The DBoM open attestation infrastructure will provide a valuable means of storing and sharing these attestations between supply chain partners.

In 2019, Blask and other members of the Unisys Innovation team created the DBoM structure to enable supply chain partners to attest to agreed supply chain data. The nature of supply chains warranted that this type of structure would best serve the industry as open source with the use of open standards. Subsequently the DBoM Node code was released as open source in December 2020 on GitHub. Working with public and private sector partners, the DBoM Project founding members developed use cases and proofs of concept (POCs) leading to this project launch. With this announcement, the DBoM Project will accelerate activities to support its mission, which includes growing the community of DBoM coders, collaborating on POCs for broader use cases, establishing labs, and hosting working groups.

"As DeltaDAO AG, we are fully committed to Gaia-X, a federated and transparent environment that will drive the European data economy of tomorrow. Part of this is giving users more control over their data and transparency about the composition of digital service offerings, a level of transparency we lack too often in today's digital economy. Together with other members of the DBoM project, we can explore utilizing the DBoM approach to enable selective disclosure of security-related attributes where necessary, balancing the needs of transparency and security," said Kai Meinke, co-founder and Business Lead of DeltaDAO.

"DBoM is the solution that the critical infrastructure sector needs; it provides uniformity and transparency in a cyberwarfare world where both are in short supply. Solutions that scale are the only solutions that matter, and in DBOM, the market has created its own peer-to-peer mechanism. One of the most vital parts of the DBOM peer-to-peer standardization is its market and consortium origin; you can regulate to compliance, but only a market-generated solution can ensure cybersecurity," said John Taplett, Co-Founder of Ceritas.

"Auditability – working on digital manufacturing solutions for the food & drink industry has presented a significant opportunity to reduce paper consumption, audit times and increase food quality through efficient capture and sharing of quality control data. NMIS sees data attestation enabled by the DBoM project as a key driver in increasing traceability without compromising sensitive operational data while working toward net zero targets," said Professor Andrew Sherlock, Director of Data-driven Manufacturing, NMIS.

Learn more about and become involved with the DBoM Project by visiting the website dbom.io , contacting them via email, or joining the discord server.

About Cybeats

Cybeats is a cybersecurity company providing SBOM management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Our platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency and increase revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

