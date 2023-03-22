Submit Release
Cloud Ratings Initiates Research Coverage of Gifting / Promotional Product / Swag Management Software

SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloud Ratings has initiated research coverage of the Gifting / Promotional Product / Swag Software category.

Ranked vendors included Alyce, Kotis Design, Postal, SnackMagic | SwagMagic, Printfection, Reachdesk, Sendoso, Swag.com, SwagUp, Bluebird.cx, CorporateGift.com, Loop & Tie, Thnks, and AXOMO.

Over 3,900 customer ratings (inclusive of vendor-supplied Net Promoter Score - or NPS - data) factored into the Gifting / Promotional Product / Swag Software category assessment.

Chart Quadrant Summary:

(Presented Alphabetically by Quadrant)

Leaders - High Market Adoption + High Customer Ratings:

  • Alyce
  • Kotis Design
  • Postal
  • SnackMagic | SwagMagic

Market Excellence - High Market Adoption:

  • Printfection
  • Reachdesk
  • Sendoso
  • Swag.com
  • SwagUp

Product Excellence - High Customer Ratings:

  • Bluebird.cx
  • CorporateGift.com
  • Loop & Tie
  • Thnks

Challenger - Market + Customer Validation:

The full report is available at: https://cloudratings.com/gifting-promoproducts-swag-software/

Defining Gifting / Promotional Product / Swag Software:

Cloud Ratings decided to merge the "Gifting Software," "Promotional Products Software," and "Swag Management Software" categories due to their significant overlap in core functionalities and user personas.

Gifting Software streamlines the purchase and distribution of corporate gifts to customers, prospective customers, and employees. In addition to cost-efficient gift sourcing and sending, Gifting Software provides consistent branding, data tracking, and integrations with other software suites, especially CRM and marketing automation tools.

The terms "swag" and "promotional products" are interchangeable and refer to company-branded physical promotional materials such as logo apparel, mugs, pens, stickers, and other items. Both "Promotional Products Software" and "Swag Management Software" offer features such as sourcing, sending, storage, inventory management, data tracking, and integration with other software tools.

Commentary:

"Many high-growth, high-ROI categories of go-to-market (GTM) software are not (yet) covered by the largest IT analyst firms," commented Matt Harney, Founder of Cloud Ratings. "We are excited to initiate coverage of the Gifting / Promotional Product / Swag Software category."

About Cloud Ratings:

Cloud Ratings is a customer outcomes-focused, data-driven software research analyst firm. We exist to allow organizations to make more confident, lower-risk software purchasing decisions.

Built upon investigative customer interviews, our True ROI Reports quantify and provide 3rd party validation of a software product's business value.

Our Cloud Ratings Category Report research methodology combines user reviews with verified vendor data to impartially identify leading software products.

cloudratings.com

Media Contact

Gerelli Angga, Cloud Ratings, 619-538-8220, contact@cloudratings.com

 

SOURCE Cloud Ratings

