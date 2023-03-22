Aurachain to Integrate AI Technology into its Low-Code Platform for Enhanced Application Development

Today Aurachain, the low-code development platform for process applications, announced its upcoming integration of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The initiative includes the addition of powerful AI-assisted capabilities that will help Aurachain customers to design, build, and optimize apps with contextual help and insights into process activities, thereby ushering in a new era of workflow automation.

This integration represents a significant enhancement of the platform's capabilities, through AI, including Generative AI, image recognition, reactive AI, and unsupervised machine learning. The app creators will be able to effortlessly define custom behaviors for User Interfaces, parse scanned documents, validate IDs, and even leverage facial recognition via connections to third-party AI services.

"AI technology is rapidly advancing, and we recognize the significant role it can play in streamlining the application creation process even further," said Adela Wiener, CEO of Aurachain. "Our mission has always been to simplify application design and roll-out for our customers. Now, with AI integration into our low-code platform, we can take that mission to a completely new level."

With these enhancements, Aurachain is demonstrating its ongoing commitment to continuous innovation for rapid application creation. The platform allows for streamlined deployment, while also containing advanced functionalities to support extensive customization and integrations with a variety of enterprise systems. This supports a lean, iterative development approach where stakeholders from both business and technical teams directly contribute their expertise where it is most effective.

AI functionality further shortens the time-to-market of Aurachain applications while assisting non-technical app creators to implement advanced enterprise-level functionality.

"AI technology will give our customers an even greater competitive advantage when they use our low-code platform" said Adela Wiener. "This enables businesses to leverage the advantages of digital processes, including transparency, scalability, ease-of-change, and the ability to integrate with other systems. All on a collaborative platform where teams work together on how an application is built."

About Aurachain

Aurachain empowers organizations to rapidly build digital process applications through a powerful low-code platform. Streamlined workflows and exceptional interfaces directly capture the expertise of subject matter experts, business analysts, and professional developers to deliver real business value from day one. Enterprise organizations and governments alike use Aurachain to reduce development timelines, optimize business operations, and accelerate innovation.

