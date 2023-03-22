Juggernaut Wines Builds on Brand Momentum with Addition of New Sonoma Coast Chardonnay

The Chardonnay Joins Russian River Pinot Noir and Hillside Cabernet in the Juggernaut Portfolio

Following multiple years of significant brand growth, Juggernaut Wines announced today the introduction of its Sonoma Coast Chardonnay, the newest addition to its portfolio of powerfully expressive wines. The inaugural 2021 vintage of the Sonoma Coast Chardonnay is available now at retail stores nationwide with a suggested retail price of $20.

Juggernaut wines harness the power of nature to produce robust, compelling California wines. The Sonoma Coast Chardonnay is the third offering in the Juggernaut portfolio, joining the Juggernaut Russian River Pinot Noir and the signature Juggernaut Hillside Cabernet Sauvignon. Each of these wines are made from grapes grown in carefully selected vineyards in climates that present challenging conditions, producing wines with unrestrained complexity. This theme carries over to the wines' unique labels, each representing different alpha-predators, or juggernauts, in their own right. The eye-catching artistic renderings of a lion and osprey now share the spotlight with a great white shark that adorns the Chardonnay label. It's a fitting selection as these sharks can often be found off the Sonoma Coast, where the grapes are grown.

"We have a saying at Juggernaut that ‘overcoming challenges builds character' and the most challenging conditions can often produce some of the most spectacular wine," explained Dana Stemmler, Juggernaut winemaker. "For the new Juggernaut Sonoma Coast Chardonnay, the grapevines fight through the fog and intense wind on the coast. This struggle lowers sugar levels and builds acidity, ultimately shaping the structure of the wine to have a crisp, refreshing backbone. Our entire portfolio of Juggernaut wines is shaped by this struggle, each harnessing the power of nature."

To learn more about the Sonoma Coast Chardonnay and Juggernaut Wines, please visit https://juggernautwines.com/.

About Juggernaut Wines

Juggernaut Wines believes that overcoming challenges builds character. Founded in 2018 as part of The Bogle Family Wine Collection, Juggernaut Wines grows grapes in extreme conditions to create wines of untamed character and unrestrained complexity. The wines harness the power of nature to produce robust, compelling wines as expressive as the powerful alpha-predators adorning the labels. For more information visit https://juggernautwines.com/.

