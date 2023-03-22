Quince Therapeutics Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Acquisition Offer from Echo Lake Capital

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. QNCX, a biotechnology company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing innovative therapeutics that transform patients' lives, today confirmed that it received an unsolicited offer to acquire the company from Echo Lake Capital. Quince's Board of Directors, consistent with its fiduciary responsibilities, will carefully review and evaluate the proposal to determine the course of action it believes is in the best interests of the company and its stockholders. Quince stockholders need not take any action at this time.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing innovative therapeutics that transform the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and rare diseases. The company is actively seeking compelling clinical-stage assets available for in-licensing and acquisition to expand its development pipeline. For more information, visit www.quincetx.com and follow Quince Therapeutics on LinkedIn and @Quince_Tx on Twitter. Interest regarding in-licensing and acquisition opportunities can be directed to bd@quincetx.com.

