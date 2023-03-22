Creative Token (CRE) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Creative Token (CRE) on March 22, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CRE/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





As an intelligent contract based on the DNFT protocol, AI Nexus is here to innovate in artificial intelligence applications, interactions, and AI generation with interactive and intelligent NFTs. Its native token, Creative Token (CRE), has been listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on March 22, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing AI Nexus

AI Nexus is an intelligent contract based on the DNFT protocol. It aims to create interactive and intelligent NFTs to innovate in artificial intelligence applications, interactions, and AI generation. Anyone can use the DNFT protocol to create and train in the world's first intelligent metaverse, Zeus.

The AI Protocol of AI Nexus enables decentralized ownership within the Generative AI Economy. It provides permissionless access to Generative AI Systems and allows creators and developers to leverage new models of monetization, user acquisition, interoperability, verification, crowdsourcing, governance, provenance, and more.

Through DNFT, Zeus will become a digital museum that can permanently preserve human culture and collective intelligence. DNFT can take on different forms and features, such as unique music, artworks, films, literature, and more.

Zeus can also be used to create AI Characters for a wide variety of use cases. By tokenizing AI Characters on the AI Protocol, users can enjoy various advantages. Since Zeus exists on the blockchain as NFTs, their creators can verify their ownership without a trusted third party. The digital labor of the tokenized Zeus benefits their owners, who also get to curate and customize the datasets that are added to the knowledge bases of their Zeus.

Furthermore, the tokenized Zeus can generate and own a variety of AI Assets that exist on the AI Protocol and can be traded with others. In addition, they can upgrade their intelligence, evolve various aspects of their personality, and be trained on specialized domains by their owners. The Zeus are interoperable across all the dApps on the AI Protocol, enabling their utilization across multiple ecosystems, and providing the dApps with an existing user base to target.

The vision of the AI Nexus team is to preserve and evolve human culture and collective intelligence through DNFT as a medium, as DNFT has decentralization, blockchain origin, tokenization incentives, and fusion with artificial intelligence. Through Zeus, the AI Nexus team hopes to ensure that precious influence and truth do not decay in society.

About CRE Token

Creative Token (CRE) is the native token of the AI Nexus ecosystem that is used to incentivize and promote participants' behavior within the ecosystem, thereby promoting the development of the ecosystem. It's also used as a payment fee, governance rights, and collateral. In addition, the AI Protocol features in-built mechanisms that allow the CRE to function as a tool against malicious actors and ensure that the AI Protocol stays true to the values enshrined in its community approved constitution.

Based on ERC-20, CRE has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 15% is allocated to the team, 5% is provided for presale, 5% is allocated to advisors, 5% is provided for liquidity, 30% is allocated for staking, 10% will be used for marketing, and the remaining 30% goes into ecosystem fund.

CRE token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on March 22, 2023. Investors who are interested in AI Nexus can easily buy and sell CRE on LBank Exchange right now.

