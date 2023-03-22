UAE Robo-advisory in the wealth management market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 750.0 Mn in 2027 owing to digitalization in financial services and low minimum investment requirement: Ken Research

The report focuses on the UAE Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market Segmentation by Type (Pure Robo-Advisors & Hybrid Robo-Advisors); by End User (Retail Investors, High Net Worth Individuals, & Institutional Investors), and by Region (Ajman, Umm Al-Quwain, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, & Dubai).

/EIN News/ -- Gurugram, India, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

UAE is emerging as one of the leading destinations for wealth management & private banking globally, driven by burgeoning HNWI (high net worth income) population that demands technologically advanced and highly customized banking and management solutions.

In the Robo-Advisors segment, the number of users is expected to amount to 0.408 million users by 2027.

Dubai’s infrastructure and regulatory environment make it the leading financial center in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. Globally, it ranks in World’s top-20 financial hubs and continues to expand further.

Advanced Client-facing features from WealthTech firms: WealthTech players are pushing the boundaries in wealth management with their advanced client-facing capabilities, such as intuitive and comprehensive dashboards and intelligent portfolio recommendations available to investors and financial institutions. Thus, partnerships with such leading and emerging Robo-Advisory platforms are appearing to be highly beneficial for banks, as such features will help their advisors increase conversion rates, client engagement and the overall Assets Under Management (AUM).

Increasing focus on leveraging big data analytics: The wealth management segment is witnessing a rise in investments in big data analytics. They may gain insight about client diversity, events that drive revenue and loyalty, client behavior, financial attitude and investment motivation. They can use payments and spending data to predict investment patterns, and mine data for new prospective clients.

Strengthening digital tools: Digitalization has given clients access to a large amount of data; Wealth Management companies such as Sarwa and CBD Investr are looking to develop or acquire several features offered by FinTechs to support financial advisors. These include easy to use dashboards, processing live and historical data to generate talking points for client meetings, storytelling tools for better and effective video interactions, better data visualization tools, voice-to-text technologies to speed up post discussion call notes, and AI, machine learning and analytics to help boost recommendations.

The publication titled “UAE Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market Outlook to 2027F: Driven by influx of AI technology along with growing demand for financial inclusion and affordability in financial planning” by Ken Research provides a comprehensive analysis on the status of Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Industry in UAE. It also covers various aspects including Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Industry market size on the basis of revenue, ecosystem of major entities in the Market in UAE, trends & developments, issues & challenges faced by the industry, government regulations, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Issues & Challenges, Competition Scenario and other aspects. Further, the report focuses on the UAE Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market Segmentation by Type (Pure Robo-Advisors & Hybrid Robo-Advisors); by End User (Retail Investors, High Net Worth Individuals, & Institutional Investors), and by Region (Ajman, Umm Al-Quwain, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, & Dubai). UAE Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Industry report concludes with projections for the future of the industry including forecasted revenue for the market.

Key Segments Covered

UAE Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market (By Revenue and Asset under Management)

By Type (By Revenue), 2022 and 2027F

Pure Robo Advisors

Hybrid Robo Advisors

To learn more about this report Download a Free Sample Report

By End User (By Revenue), 2022 and 2027F

Retail Investors

High Net Worth Individuals

Institutional Investors

By Region (By Revenue), 2022 and 2027F

Ajman

Umm Al-Quwain

Fujairah

Ras Al Khaimah

Sharjah

Abu Dhabi

Dubai

Key Target Audience

Wealth Management Companies

Robo-Advisory Companies

Investment Banks

Investors

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2019-2022

2019-2022 Base year: 2022

Forecasted Period: 2023-2027F

Visit this Link:- Request for custom report

Companies Covered:

Sarwa

FinaMaze

CBD Investr

Additiv

Neo Mena Technologies

StashAway

Wealth Face

InvestSuite

Betterment

Amundi

DirectFN

WeInvest

Bambu

Temenos

Jarvis

NBK Capitals

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Executive Summary

Country Overview

Overview of UAE Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market

Trends and Developments in Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market in UAE

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis of Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market in UAE

Government Initiatives in the UAE Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market

Issues & Challenges in UAE Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market

Impact of Covid-19 in UAE Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market

Ecosystem of Major Entities in UAE Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market

Value Chain Analysis and Business Models

UAE Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Current and Future Market Size on the basis of Revenue

Competition Scenario in Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market in UAE

UAE Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Current and Future Market Segmentations (by Type, by End-Users, and by region)

Analyst Recommendations

Research Methodology including market definitions, market size and modeling

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:-

UAE Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market

Related Reports By Ken Research:-

India Robo-advisory Market (2015-2023)

The robo-advisory market in India is expected to cater to the demand and provide quality robo-advisory services needed by and beyond 2020. The Indian robo-advisory market is anticipated to show a double-digit growth rate during the forecasted period. Various wealth management firms and banks in India are planning to unveil robo-advisory services across the country by the end of 2020.

Middle East and Africa Robo-advisory Market (2015-2023)

Robo-advisory market of the Middle East and Africa is expected to catch up with other regions during the forecast period. The Middle East and Africa robo-advisory market is anticipated to grow at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 55.94% and will be worth of USD 3.80 Bn by 2023.

Follow Us –

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Contact Us:-

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Contact Us:- Ken Research Private Limited Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth Ankur@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249