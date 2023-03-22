Rap Artist Jaboy Sandamukal Returns on Stage for Thousands of Fans
Filipino artist Jaboy Sandamukal, from Maryland, is set to perform at the Andrew Ford Medina US Tour 2023 in Baltimore in front of a large Filipino audience.BALTIMORE, MD, USA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jaboy Sandamukal is a renowned and highly-respected Filipino rap artist who has been gaining loyal fans throughout the years in The Philippines and United States. What sets him apart as an artist is his authenticity. Jaboy is staying true to the underground rap style, steering clear of the mainstream music scene. “I want my music to be real. Growing up, what fascinated me about rap was the relatability, so I started to create music about real-life events and saying how it really was,” Jaboy shared. His purpose is to allow his lyrics in both English and Tagalog to reach people who need to hear music like this, because not many have an outlet to vent out on their own.
Born in The Philippines, Jaboy’s childhood was filled with music. When he turned 8, Jaboy’s grandparents began requesting him to perform on top of the table during family gatherings. Eventually, he took this entertainment to the real stage. In the 1990’s, Jaboy fell in love with rap music, which became a perfect outlet for his thoughts. He began creating his own music that was raw and honest. In 2022, Jaboy moved to the United States, where he soon formed a rap group called Bagwis with his brother Rafael de Ramos, and friend Kris Manuel. He was breaking deeper into the industry, meeting other underground rappers; and one connection turned into a long-term partnership with Sandamukal Records, based in Bethesda, MD. In 2006, Jaboy, along with a group called Gagong Rapper, opened for Andrew E., a famous Filipino rapper, producer, actor, and comedian.
Fast forward to 2023, Jaboy is returning to the big stage in front of thousands of fans for Andrew Ford Medina US Tour 2023 in Baltimore, MD, on March 25, 2023. Jaboy is set to have several key appearances as a special guest during the show; including his solo performance of original music; joining stage once again with Gagong Rapper and rapping on behalf of one of the group members currently in The Philippines; and being the Global Top Ten Charting Hip-Hop Artist RoRo Yone ’s hype man throughout the entirety of RoRo Yone ’s first big debut performance in front of thousands of Filipino fans. The two friends brought together by music will be accompanied on stage by talented dancers Megan Manalo, Destiny Monique, Gabby Kessel, along with the choreographer Menilik Lemma. We expect the show to be unforgettable!
After a brief quiet period, Jaboy is returning to his fans in the biggest way. From the upcoming special guest appearance at Andrew Ford Medina US Tour 2023 to a brand new recently released single ‘ Down and Out ’, there is much to celebrate in the music community. Possibly one of his favorites, ‘Down and Out’ was written and recorded in a span of only 4 hours, as it came about so naturally. The song touches on the relatable topic of self doubt and the need to accept and push forward.
For more about Jaboy Sandamukal, please visit his YouTube @JaboySandamukal and Instagram @jjaboyy_
Yelena Scheidler
Dash Talents
yelena@dashtalents.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube