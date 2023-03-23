The Leading Niche Goes All in as Gold Sponsor of the 2023 Arlington Links Monte Carlo: A Roaring 20's Cabaret Fundraiser
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Leading Niche Goes All in as Gold Sponsor of the 2023 Arlington Links "Monte Carlo: A Roaring 20's Cabaret Fundraiser"
This sponsorship of the 2023 Arlington Links Monte Carlo event is part of The Leading Niche's TLN CARES initiative, which supports non-profits and community efforts.
March 23, 2023, Washington, DC – TLN Worldwide Enterprises, Inc., a Professional Data Analytics & IT Services company, is delighted to announce that it served as a Gold Sponsor for the "2023 Arlington (VA) Links Monte Carlo: A Roaring 20’s Cabaret" that took place on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Crystal Gateway Marriott located at 1700 Richmond Hwy in Arlington, Virginia.
"As a firm believer in the importance of community service, The Leading Niche is honored to support the Arlington Links and their commitment to serving the community. We are proud to be part of such a dedicated organization and look forward to continuing our support," said Dr. Tamara L. Nall, President, and CEO of The Leading Niche.
The event was a resounding success, as it raised over $100,000 in scholarship funds for college students studying STEM subjects. The event featured a fun theme, casino games, live music, and entertainment, and the funds generated will go a long way in helping deserving students pursue their academic goals in STEM fields by providing them with crucial financial assistance.
The Arlington (VA) Chapter ofThe Links, Incorporated is proud to have organized this event and appreciates the support of all sponsors, including The Leading Niche.
About TLN Worldwide Enterprises, Inc.: The Leading Niche Inc. is a Professional Data Analytics & IT Services company that focuses on providing solutions to those whose decisions impact the world through data analytics and machine learning. The company also has a TLN CARES program that supports numerous non-profit organizations and community efforts.
CONTACT: To learn more about The Leading Niche, their TLN CARES initiative, or to schedule an interview for an article, please contact us.
###
Tamara Nall
