The Glen Grant Distillery Unveils New 21-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky Celebrating a Tropical Explosion of Flavour

The Remarkable Release Marks a New Phase of Innovation for the Storied Speyside Distillery

/EIN News/ -- ROTHES, Scotland, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Glen Grant Distillery, located in the heart of Speyside, has announced the momentous launch of its new 21-Year-Old single malt scotch whisky. Now the oldest expression in the permanent collection and available starting March 2023, the 21-Year-Old signals the start of a new era of exploration for the 180-year-old distillery.



Driven by a singular vision for over 180 years, The Glen Grant distillery harnesses a constant pursuit to create the most singular, aromatic, and evocative single malts. Inspired by the legacy of ‘The Major’ James Grant – the visionary and eccentric driving force which set the brand on its ingenious path – we bring together inspiration from around the world creating exceptional and intriguing whiskies celebrating the spirit of innovation. This globally- inspired character is what separates The Glen Grant from many of its Speyside neighbours and has guided it along a distinctive path, defining its lasting legacy since 1840.

After his journeys to faraway locations, The Major would gather an eclectic collection of fruits and plants, which he brought back to Rothes and showcased in his personally- designed Victorian glasshouses and later in a 27-acre garden sitting at the heart of the distillery.

The creation of The Glen Grant 21-Year-Old represents a definitive moment in the evolution of The Glen Grant and marks a new chapter in its story. Sitting at the gateway to the prestige expressions of The Glen Grant portfolio, this 21-Year-Old joins the 10-, 12-, 15- and 18-Year-Old family of single malt whiskies and sets the tone for a range of innovative new releases set to be unveiled from 2023 onwards.

For Master Distiller Dennis Malcolm OBE, this also marks a proud achievement in his more than 60-year tenure. In hand-selecting the perfect combination of oloroso sherry butts, hogshead and ex-Bourbon barrels from Warehouse Number 4, the oldest traditional stone dunnage warehouse at the distillery, Dennis has married together the spirit to create the captivating flavours which bring to life an intensity of fruity character.

Commenting on this release, Master Distiller Dennis Malcolm, said, “This 21-Year-Old whisky marks a highly significant moment in time for The Glen Grant and one which will pave the way for a new era. This is an exciting development and one which I know will take us forward into the future with pride and passion. Each one of our whiskies tells its own story and reveals its very own flavour journey defined by a captivating character, with unfolding layers and surprising complexity. I’m proud and thrilled to be able to share this wonderful whisky with the world and continue our commitment to consistent quality which I believe truly sets us apart.”

Bottled at 46%, natural in colour and non-chill filtered, this 21-Year-Old is married in small batches to preserve the integrity of the refined flavours and to ensure absolute quality. All of this is done on site at the Rothes-based distillery, reinforcing the exquisitely singular ethos of The Glen Grant.

The resulting character is of a tropical flair, beginning with aromas of sweet ripe peaches, toffee and raisins which leads to an explosion of rich tropical fruits, such as coconut, and creamy butter notes to taste. A soft welcoming mouthfeel alludes to a long enduring finish of caramelised crème brûlée.

The Glen Grant 21 Years Old is available as of March 2023 across key global markets including the USA, UK, and Asia at an RSP of $360.

