Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Worcester County

Maryland State Police News Release

(BERLIN, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred late Tuesday evening in Worcester County.

Shortly after 11:20 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack responded to US Route 113 at Groton Road for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a box truck was traveling north on Route 113 when it crashed into a Kia Forte, which was traveling west on Groton Road.

The driver of the Kia, identified as Chauncey McKinley Johnson, 54, of Stockton, Maryland, was declared deceased at the scene. The driver of the truck remained at the scene. No other injuries or fatalities were reported.

Route 113 was temporarily closed as a result of the crash. The Maryland State Police Crash Team, along with assistance from troopers with the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, are conducting the investigation into the crash. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communication, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

 

