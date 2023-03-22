Eformworks signs MoU with EFORM Asia to develop the next generation of e-Signature business in Singapore and Malaysia.

eFormWorks signs MoU with Singaporean cloud-based solution provider, EFORM Pte. Ltd.

Eformworks collaborates with a Singapore-based tech company to introduce WIDSIGN, a Real-time Video e-Signing Solution, in the region.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eformworks Co., Ltd., a Seoul, South Korea-based software company that focuses on electronic signature technologies announced that it has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding(MOU) with EForm Pte. Ltd., a cloud-based technology solution provider in Singapore to establish a Joint Venture for WIDSIGN, a Live Video e-Signing solution in Singapore and expansion of WIDSIGN business to Singapore and Malaysia.

Collaborating under this agreement, both parties will design and launch joint sales and marketing activities to offer users a Live Video e-Signing service which will give them a whole new level of experience in signing electronically.

“Throughout the Pandemic, people are getting used to signing documents electronically,” said Rex Yu, CEO, eFormWorks. “However, existing email-based standard e-Signature is considered to be somewhat risky, especially for crucial agreements or high-risk/high-value contracts such as Real Estate. That’s where we started WIDSIGN, the Live Video e-Signing solution that enables users to see and talk to each other through video calls as well as signing online altogether.

Steven Lau, Managing Director of EFORM Asia, added “We are excited to collaborate with eFormWorks to develop the WIDSIGN business in the Singapore market. We believe this solution will greatly benefit users and contribute to the growth of the electronic signature technology industry in the region.”

WIDSIGN will be showcasing coming June at Communic Asia 2023 in Singapore, one of the largest tech events in the APAC region.



About eFormWorks

eFormWorks Co., Ltd., founded in 2021, is a Seoul, South Korea-based software company that focuses on electronic signature and contract lifecycle management(CLM) technologies. The company is a joint venture between the subsidiaries of KaKao Group, Korea’s top IT platform operator, and I-ON Communications, a leading data management solution developer in Korea and Japan.

About WIDSIGN

WIDSIGN is eFormWorks’ Live Video e-Signing solution that enables users to sign online in real-time while they see and talk to each other on its own Video call platform. It focuses on providing the most reliable and secured Live Video e-Signature and, in the long term, contract lifecycle management(CLM) services to users. For more information, please visit www.widsign.com

About EFORM Pte. Ltd

E FORM PTE. LTD. is a cloud-based technology solutions provider that specializes in helping companies, lawyers, and government agencies streamline their workforce and documentation processes. With a team of experienced professionals and cutting-edge technology, the company offers innovative solutions that improve efficiency and productivity. For Singapore and Malaysia collaboration, please visit www.eformasia.com or WhatsApp +6594555212

