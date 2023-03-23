ARYZE's Suite of Stablecoins Is A Safe Haven Amidst Global Financial Storm

ARYZE Digital Cash Overview

Backed by high-grade government assets & major fiat currencies, ARYZE's suite of full reserve stablecoins provides stability amid global financial uncertainty.

It’s time to move forward with trust and transparency as the foundations of the next generation financial system.””
— Morten Nielsen, CFO and Co-founder of ARYZE
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of numerous crypto business failures and the ongoing banking crisis triggered by the shutdown of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate Bank, and Signature Bank, ARYZE has just launched a suite of stablecoins designed and built to be quite literally a digital representation of the cash in your pocket.

The Company has been developing its concept of full reserve banking-based stablecoins for several years in order to ensure the highest standards of governance, transparency, and utility. Unlike other stablecoins, ARYZE’s Digital Cash is based on a full reserve model and backed by short-term and highest-grade government-issued assets, as well as major fiat currencies, with the vast majority of the underlying assets kept in government bonds.

The timing of this launch is prescient, addressing as it does the serial challenges undermining confidence in traditional banking and its fractional reserve-based business model.

ARYZE CEO Jack Nikogosian commented, "We have been diligently working on implementing full reserve banking for quite some time now, as we had predicted the market deficiencies that have been exposed by recent failures in the banking and crypto industries. The very essence of our business model revolves around a full reserve banking-based suite of stablecoins that are set up to remedy the many problems holders of other tokens and stablecoins are encountering, not to mention anyone that might also be currently experiencing with their bank. With ARYZE Digital Cash, we offer the trust and security of a CBDC together with the agility of a crypto token and the freedom of cash.”

ARYZE today confirmed the issuance of two additional stablecoins in its ARYZE Digital Cash series: a U.S. dollar-denominated stablecoin (eUSD) and a British Pound Sterling denominated stablecoin (eGBP) alongside the existing euro-denominated stablecoin (eEUR), thereby delivering on an important feature of multi-currency support.

Digital Cash is issued by ARYZE BVI, a distinct legal entity fully owned by ARYZE, responsible for the issuance and redemption of various Digital Cash types. In addition, Digital Cash is currently accessible on both MAMA DeFi and Penning, offering solutions for different market participants. MAMA DeFi, a WEB3 decentralized finance platform, enables broader access for crypto users, while the collaboration with Penning, a Danish AIF and VASP, grants industry professionals access to their OTC desk. This dual-platform approach ensures seamless availability and convenience for a wide range of users. Shortly after, Digital Cash will also be introduced to a number of decentralized exchanges such as Uniswap, PancakeSwap, and others.

"Making dumb money smart is our mantra at ARYZE. Given the pace of events in the traditional banking sector over the last week and the associated knock-on effect to other stablecoin and crypto assets, our full reserve banking model has been resoundingly validated, albeit in a rather alarming fashion. It’s time to move forward with trust and transparency as the foundations of the next generation financial system.” added Morten Nielsen, CFO and Co-founder of ARYZE.


ABOUT ARYZE

Founded in 2017, ARYZE has been steadfast in its commitment to solving the biggest issues facing the financial industry, by making digital assets and programmable money a reality for everyone. Being at the forefront of the fourth industrial revolution, it is paving the way for a new era of programmable money with a suite of blockchain-based products and services, including Digital Cash stablecoins (such as ARYZE eEUR, eUSD, and eGBP), cross-chain protocol reForge, and a decentralized exchange MAMA DeFi.

ARYZE ApS and ARYZE BVI are distinct legal entities collaborating to establish a secure and dependable Digital Cash ecosystem. ARYZE ApS focuses on technology development and fund management, ensuring that the underlying government-issued assets supporting Digital Cash are fully reserved for the purpose of minting and de-minting. In addition, ARYZE BVI is responsible for stablecoin issuance and overall management, leveraging the expertise and infrastructure provided by ARYZE ApS. This collaborative approach facilitates innovative and flexible stablecoin issuance, while upholding the stability and security of the underlying fiat currency.

ARYZE has raised 20 million DKK ($2.93 M) through multiple funding rounds and a Series-A funding round is planned for 2023, solidifying ARYZE's position as a leader in the fintech industry.


THE ARYZE ORIGIN STORY

Nikogosian, a renowned public speaker and thought leader on crypto, blockchain, and Web3 sees the mission of ARYZE to be an enabler of financial inclusion worldwide. "ARYZE is a new kind of financial institution, supporting what we like to call a 'consumer-facing CBDC' with all the benefits of security and trust you would expect from a Central Bank, but with much greater flexibility and freedom."

"ARYZE is taking the CB out of CBDC," comments Morten Nielsen, ARYZE Co-Founder & CFO. "After decades in senior management with J.P. Morgan, UBS, and BNP Paribas, it became very clear to me how money and banking is malfunctioning."

Jack Nikogosian added, "Morten and I co-founded ARYZE because we saw several problems preventing widespread adoption and trust in cryptocurrencies. Our goal at ARYZE is to tackle these challenges, recognizing that stablecoins are currently an infrastructure play that can eventually facilitate financial inclusion for the unbanked and underbanked. Our efforts will lead to a transformative outcome, providing access to reliable payments and a stable asset that is fully resilient and predictable."

Zrinka Stankovic
ARYZE
+45 81 91 12 52
press@aryze.io

ARYZE In A Nutshell

About

ARYZE is a Danish-based company developing services linked to the fourth industrial revolution, specifically related to payments, banking, and digital assets. It is on a mission to solve the biggest problems within the financial sphere by turning analog (dumb) money into programmable (smart) money. ARYZE’s vision is to bridge traditional financial infrastructure with distributed ledger technology, thus creating an efficient, flexible, and transparent ecosystem that allows innovators to build solutions for the future. ARYZE offers a complete suite of blockchain-based products and services, including Digital Cash stablecoins, reForge, and MAMA DeFi. Issued by ARYZE (BVI) Ltd, Digital Cash is a series of full-reserve and fully solvent stablecoins free from credit, bank, and counterparty risks. Having a full reserve infrastructure guarantees that Digital Cash stablecoins are always backed by high-grade, government-issued assets (such as US T-bills, cash, or European Bond), which makes it a secure, flexible, and trustworthy alternative to cash. ARYZE Digital Cash works across leading blockchains and protocols, and is supported by currencies like eEUR, eGBP and eUSD. Additionally, ARYZE will also offer reForge, a unique Digital Cash tool with a cross-chain protocol, and MAMA DeFi, a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) where anyone can trade, pool or earn using Digital Cash alongside other cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. Paving the way for innovative financial solutions, ARYZE has achieved significant milestones, such as “Best New Fintech Startup” (Copenhagen Fintech Lab, 2018), “Top 50 Nordic Impact Company” (The One Initiative, 2019), “People's Choice Award” (SDG Tech Awards, 2019), “Top 10 Promising Fintech” (Fintech50, 2019), “Most Innovative Financial Ecosystem Developer” (Corporate Vision Magazine, 2020), “Forbes 30 Under 30 – Europe” (Forbes Finance List, 2020) and “Best ESG / SDG Token” (Tads Awards, 2021).

Learn more about ARYZE here

