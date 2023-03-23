ARYZE's Suite of Stablecoins Is A Safe Haven Amidst Global Financial Storm
Backed by high-grade government assets & major fiat currencies, ARYZE's suite of full reserve stablecoins provides stability amid global financial uncertainty.
It’s time to move forward with trust and transparency as the foundations of the next generation financial system.””COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of numerous crypto business failures and the ongoing banking crisis triggered by the shutdown of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate Bank, and Signature Bank, ARYZE has just launched a suite of stablecoins designed and built to be quite literally a digital representation of the cash in your pocket.
— Morten Nielsen, CFO and Co-founder of ARYZE
The Company has been developing its concept of full reserve banking-based stablecoins for several years in order to ensure the highest standards of governance, transparency, and utility. Unlike other stablecoins, ARYZE’s Digital Cash is based on a full reserve model and backed by short-term and highest-grade government-issued assets, as well as major fiat currencies, with the vast majority of the underlying assets kept in government bonds.
The timing of this launch is prescient, addressing as it does the serial challenges undermining confidence in traditional banking and its fractional reserve-based business model.
ARYZE CEO Jack Nikogosian commented, "We have been diligently working on implementing full reserve banking for quite some time now, as we had predicted the market deficiencies that have been exposed by recent failures in the banking and crypto industries. The very essence of our business model revolves around a full reserve banking-based suite of stablecoins that are set up to remedy the many problems holders of other tokens and stablecoins are encountering, not to mention anyone that might also be currently experiencing with their bank. With ARYZE Digital Cash, we offer the trust and security of a CBDC together with the agility of a crypto token and the freedom of cash.”
ARYZE today confirmed the issuance of two additional stablecoins in its ARYZE Digital Cash series: a U.S. dollar-denominated stablecoin (eUSD) and a British Pound Sterling denominated stablecoin (eGBP) alongside the existing euro-denominated stablecoin (eEUR), thereby delivering on an important feature of multi-currency support.
Digital Cash is issued by ARYZE BVI, a distinct legal entity fully owned by ARYZE, responsible for the issuance and redemption of various Digital Cash types. In addition, Digital Cash is currently accessible on both MAMA DeFi and Penning, offering solutions for different market participants. MAMA DeFi, a WEB3 decentralized finance platform, enables broader access for crypto users, while the collaboration with Penning, a Danish AIF and VASP, grants industry professionals access to their OTC desk. This dual-platform approach ensures seamless availability and convenience for a wide range of users. Shortly after, Digital Cash will also be introduced to a number of decentralized exchanges such as Uniswap, PancakeSwap, and others.
"Making dumb money smart is our mantra at ARYZE. Given the pace of events in the traditional banking sector over the last week and the associated knock-on effect to other stablecoin and crypto assets, our full reserve banking model has been resoundingly validated, albeit in a rather alarming fashion. It’s time to move forward with trust and transparency as the foundations of the next generation financial system.” added Morten Nielsen, CFO and Co-founder of ARYZE.
ABOUT ARYZE
Founded in 2017, ARYZE has been steadfast in its commitment to solving the biggest issues facing the financial industry, by making digital assets and programmable money a reality for everyone. Being at the forefront of the fourth industrial revolution, it is paving the way for a new era of programmable money with a suite of blockchain-based products and services, including Digital Cash stablecoins (such as ARYZE eEUR, eUSD, and eGBP), cross-chain protocol reForge, and a decentralized exchange MAMA DeFi.
ARYZE ApS and ARYZE BVI are distinct legal entities collaborating to establish a secure and dependable Digital Cash ecosystem. ARYZE ApS focuses on technology development and fund management, ensuring that the underlying government-issued assets supporting Digital Cash are fully reserved for the purpose of minting and de-minting. In addition, ARYZE BVI is responsible for stablecoin issuance and overall management, leveraging the expertise and infrastructure provided by ARYZE ApS. This collaborative approach facilitates innovative and flexible stablecoin issuance, while upholding the stability and security of the underlying fiat currency.
ARYZE has raised 20 million DKK ($2.93 M) through multiple funding rounds and a Series-A funding round is planned for 2023, solidifying ARYZE's position as a leader in the fintech industry.
THE ARYZE ORIGIN STORY
Nikogosian, a renowned public speaker and thought leader on crypto, blockchain, and Web3 sees the mission of ARYZE to be an enabler of financial inclusion worldwide. "ARYZE is a new kind of financial institution, supporting what we like to call a 'consumer-facing CBDC' with all the benefits of security and trust you would expect from a Central Bank, but with much greater flexibility and freedom."
"ARYZE is taking the CB out of CBDC," comments Morten Nielsen, ARYZE Co-Founder & CFO. "After decades in senior management with J.P. Morgan, UBS, and BNP Paribas, it became very clear to me how money and banking is malfunctioning."
Jack Nikogosian added, "Morten and I co-founded ARYZE because we saw several problems preventing widespread adoption and trust in cryptocurrencies. Our goal at ARYZE is to tackle these challenges, recognizing that stablecoins are currently an infrastructure play that can eventually facilitate financial inclusion for the unbanked and underbanked. Our efforts will lead to a transformative outcome, providing access to reliable payments and a stable asset that is fully resilient and predictable."
