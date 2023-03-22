Scholars of Sustenance officially launched in the Philippines

Scholars of Sustenance teams from Philippines and Thailand together with Founder and CEO, Bo Holmgreen, in attendance. SOS Philippines Team with Danish Ambassador Mellbin and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte after their respective keynote speeches.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) Foundation is an environmental organization aiming to lessen food waste in landfills by rescuing good quality surplus food and converting them into nutritious meals for the most vulnerable communities.

The foundation's goal is to create a culture of food rescue where establishments and individuals will be encouraged to donate their surplus food instead of throwing it away. This will help reduce global hunger and malnutrition while reducing the emission of harmful gases from food waste that could end up in landfills.

The Scholars of Sustenance officially launched operations in the Philippines last February 24, 2023, at the SEDA Vertis North, and was attended by more than 100 key guests. Pioneer community partners, as well as donors, were in attendance. Key persons such as the Danish Ambassador to the Philippines H.E. Franz-Michael Skjold Mellbin and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte also gave their keynote speeches on best practices on food waste and food security respectively.

In Denmark, Ambassador Mellbin takes pride in the country’s initiative in handling food surplus, such as creating a surplus goods supermarket and an app that allows consumers to purchase surplus and nearly expiring food items at a reduced cost.

In Quezon City, Mayor Joy talks about the health issues it faces such as the high rate of child malnutrition caused by poor maternal health, improper childcare, and poor access to safe water and sanitation services. With this, the city developed a hunger map that helped them to identify the areas with nutritionally-compromised children. To address this, the Quezon City Local Government Unit developed an urban agriculture program to generate livelihood and ensure access to nutritious food.

The best practices seen in Denmark and Quezon City inspire SOS Philippines to find innovative ways to address the evident issues of food waste and food insecurity.

Since its soft launch last October 2022, SOS Philippines has already rescued 35K kgs of food, served 145K meals, and reduced CO2 emission by 76K kgs. An impressive performance given the few weeks it has operated and with only one truck!

Now, the real work for SOS Philippines truly begins as it continues to raise awareness while serving the Filipino communities.

Join us today in serving the people one meal at a time, saving the land one food rescue at a time, and feeding the mind, one person at a time!