Southern Careers Institute Harlingen Branch Campus to Host 2023 South Texas High School Welding Competition
EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Careers Institute’s Harlingen branch campus will host the 2023 South Texas High School Welding Competition on Friday, March 24 beginning at 9 AM (8:00 AM check-in), with winners being announced at 2:30 PM.
Senior high school students from the Rio Grande Valley area will compete in team, visual, and individual competitions, as well as a team project, with each competition worth up to 25 points. Local welding instructors will be judging the competition. The team with the most points will be crowned grand champion and receive a trophy to display back at their school.
Media is encouraged to attend. For media inquiries, please contact Justin Shook at justin.shook@scitexas.edu or 512-437-7538.
What: 2023 South Texas High School Welding Competition
Where: Southern Careers Institute Harlingen Branch Campus
1122 Morgan Blvd., Harlingen, TX 78550
When: Friday, March 24, 9 AM to 3 PM (8 AM Check-in)
Who: This event is free and open to high school welding students. Register with your welding instructor. For additional information, call Manny Villalpando at 956-404-1928.
About Southern Careers Institute:
Southern Careers Institute began serving Texas students in 1960. They offer a diverse list of programs that develop employment-ready students who can go on to serve their communities. The eight conveniently located campuses in Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Pharr, San Antonio NW Loop 410, San Antonio SW Military Drive, and Waco, offer training in:
• Business: Administrative Assistant, Business Administration, Business Accounting Specialist, Associate of Applied Science in Management
• Beauty: Cosmetology Operator
• Medical: Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding Specialist, Medical Office Specialist, Nurse Aide, Pharmacy Technician
• Technology: Computer Support Specialist, Software Developer, Data Science, Cyber Security, Mobile Application Developer
• Trades: Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator, Electrical Technician, HVAC, Welding, Automotive Service Technician Apprenticeship
• SCI also offers hybrid and online learning modalities. Not all programs are offered at all campuses.
The Harlingen campus is a branch of the Austin main campus located at 1701 W. Ben White Blvd, STE. 100, Austin, Texas 78704.
Justin Shook
